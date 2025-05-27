Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.05.2025
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
WKN: A3DWFC | ISIN: GB00BN4HT335 | Ticker-Symbol: 2IVB
Tradegate
27.05.25 | 16:51
10,200 Euro
+2,51 % +0,250
PR Newswire
27.05.2025 14:30 Uhr
Indivior PLC: Indivior Announces Patrick Barry as Chief Commercial Officer

Seasoned commercial executive with more than 30 years of pharmaceutical experience

RICHMOND, Va., May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Indivior PLC (Nasdaq/LSE: INDV) today announced the appointment of Patrick Barry as Chief Commercial Officer, effective June 2. In this role, Barry will lead the company's commercial growth strategy, execution, and operations as Indivior continues its mission to transform the treatment of opioid use disorder led by SUBLOCADE® (buprenorphine extended-release) Injection. Barry will join Indivior's executive committee.

"Patrick is an accomplished and respected commercial leader whose strong track record driving growth in branded medicines make him an excellent addition to the executive team," said Joe Ciaffoni, Chief Executive Officer. "Patrick's breadth and depth of commercial experience will be instrumental in delivering on the Company's potential."

Barry has more than 30 years of commercial leadership experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He brings a track record of building and transforming high-performing commercial organizations to deliver sustained revenue growth across multiple product portfolios.

Prior to joining Indivior, Barry served since 2020 as executive vice president and chief commercial officer for Endo Pharmaceuticals. In this role he led all commercial activities across three U.S. business segments, including branded pharmaceuticals and a Canadian affiliate with full responsibility for approximately $2 billion in revenue.

"I am honored to join Indivior at such a pivotal time for the company," said Barry. "Indivior has built a strong foundation and is well-positioned to broaden its leadership position in opioid use disorder. I look forward to working with the team to grow SUBLOCADE and maximize the potential of the Indivior portfolio."

Prior to Endo, Barry spent over two decades at Sanofi with increasing levels of responsibility over a range of senior leadership positions, spanning specialty pharmaceuticals, injectables, medical aesthetics, and branded medicines, with demonstrated success in turnaround scenarios, product launches, and market development.

Barry holds an MBA from Cornell University and a bachelor's degree in public relations and marketing from McKendree University.

About Indivior
Indivior is a global pharmaceutical company working to help change patients' lives by developing medicines to treat opioid use disorder (OUD). Our vision is that all patients around the world will have access to evidence-based treatment for OUD and we are dedicated to transforming OUD from a global human crisis to a recognized and treated chronic disease. Building on its global portfolio of OUD treatments, Indivior has a pipeline of product candidates designed to expand on its heritage in this category. Headquartered in the United States in Richmond, VA, Indivior employs over 1,000 individuals globally and its portfolio of products is available in over 30 countries worldwide. Visit www.indivior.com to learn more. Connect with Indivior on LinkedIn by visiting www.linkedin.com/company/indivior.

SOURCE Indivior PLC

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.