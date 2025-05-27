GoDaddy 2024 Sustainability Report: Customers & Communities | Customer Experience

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / GoDaddy

Customer Experience

Delivering top-tier personalized support.

Each entrepreneur's story is unique. Whether that's where they come from or where they're going, we believe every idea deserves personalized solutions. We strive to provide positive customer experiences by offering user-friendly interfaces, around-the-clock support, educational resources, and continuous improvements to our offerings. We believe expectations should be exceeded, and our GoDaddy Guides work to achieve this by helping customers get maximum value from the wide range of products and services we offer.

20.5 Million: GoDaddy served 20.5 million customers in 2024.

Customer Conversations & Support

Our personalized support for every stage of an entrepreneur's journey sets us apart from our competitors and helps to improve customer satisfaction and retention. We meet customers how, where, and when they need. GoDaddy customers can choose their preferred channel, including phone or messaging.

Our GoDaddy Guides are knowledgeable and responsive, assisting customers with their unique needs and upholding our reputation for outstanding customer service, driving value for the business. Every Guide is trained and eager to WOW our customers with an outstanding experience, whether helping with a simple password reset or building an entrepreneur's complete web presence. While our Guides conduct millions of conversations per year, each interaction with a Guide is characterized by real, human interaction. Our Guides are located globally and provide in-region support in several local languages.

While conversations with our Guides are an essential component of our customer service offerings, customers also have access to the GoDaddy Resource Library, an on-demand knowledge base with practical and actionable resources, and the GoDaddy AI Prompt Library, a free resource for small business owners to boost their business. On third-party sites like YouTube, we host tutorials that cover the most up-to-date, in-demand topics that shepherd entrepreneurs along every stage of their journey.

Community is key to building a global network of entrepreneurs and experts. That's why we support an active online community through our GoDaddy Community LinkedInpage where customers can connect, share experiences, and seek advice, allowing our whole community to tap into a broader network of users and experts who can offer insights and solutions.

12 Million: Nearly 12 million inbound voice conversations and messages with customers.

4.6: Trustpilot rating of 4.6 out of 5 .

18.36: NPS score: 18.36.

NATURAL LANGUAGE PROCESSING

With emphasis on innovation, we continue to upgrade our Natural Language Processing technology to further streamline customer interactions.

When calling in to get support, this technology allows customers to describe issues in their own words before being connected with a Guide, instead of being restricted to following a preset selection. Phrases like "I can't get onto my website, it keeps giving me this error code," will help our Guides assign the customer to a specialist more effectively, rather than the customer navigating a series of menu selections which may not be as targeted.

Our goal is to connect GoDaddy to our customers on a human level. Customers get better help faster. While this feature is currently only available in English speaking geographies, we aim to expand to additional languages in the future.

Voice It

Our customers deserve a voice that enables them to share problems and get fast solutions. Voice It, our internal customer feedback intake tool, allows customers to share their pain points with GoDaddy Guides. Through Voice It, GoDaddy Guides collaborate internally with our Care Product Team to address customer pain points and develop and share solutions to benefit our wider customer base.

WOW for Customer Care

We strive to satisfy and exceed our customers' expectations and enable our customers to realize the full value of the products and services we offer. GoDaddy's WOW Program is our specialized process designed

to maximize efficiency and value in our customer interactions. Each customer interaction is important to us, so operating a robust model of quality assurance allows us to ensure consistency and target areas for improvement.

In 2024, we introduced the latest version of WOW, amplifying our commitment to excellent customer care. We incorporated flexible voice and messaging guidelines enabling our Guides to deliver consistent

yet more authentic and personalized interactions. Our Customer Care team continually assesses the impact of this program to ensure we're delivering the right results for our customers. The team found that a higher adherence to the framework leads to more satisfied customers and reduces the amount of time customers need to spend reaching out to us.

WE LOVE OUR CUSTOMERS EVENT

Being entrusted with our customers' dreams is a privilege we take seriously. We Love Our Customers was an in-person event near our Kirkland, Washington office, hosted by GoDaddy leadership. We wanted an opportunity to connect directly with our customers, so GoDaddy leadership hosted the We Love Our Customers event near our Kirkland, Washington office.

The purpose of the event - to listen - was simple yet powerful. Small business owners are incredibly busy, and while we spend countless hours researching, watching trends, and spending time in the field, these face-to-face conversations allow us to dive deeper in a meaningful way. Here are the biggest takeaways and learnings from the event:

Customers welcome ideas about how to make their business better. A great place to source ideas is through the GoDaddy Resource Library and GoDaddy Community LinkedIn .



Trust is important to our customers, and we work hard to continue earning it because they trust us with their ideas.



Customers are often hesitant to switch from the software they used when they started their business. New functionality we continually add to GoDaddy Airo® makes it easier for customers to keep up with the latest technologies through Generative AI.

