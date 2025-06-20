GoDaddy 2024 Sustainability Report: People & Culture | Learning & Development

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 20, 2025 / Originally published in GoDaddy's 2024 Sustainability Report

Learning & Development

At GoDaddy, we believe everyone has a unique way of learning and growing.

To harness the power of our people, we're fostering a culture of continuous learning and development. Investing in the growth of our employees is about enhancing their skills-and delivering the success of the company, as well as enriching the experience for our customers. By supporting our people's development, we're ultimately helping them unlock their full potential, which in turn helps our customers do the same. It's a win-win, driving both personal and organizational growth.

Our Learning and Development Strategy is to 'Align, Connect, and Grow.' We build our initiatives around those pillars to better support the company.

Align with the strategic imperatives of GoDaddy

Connect employees through our learning communities

Grow employee skills and capabilities

Employee Training & Development

Variety sparks growth, which is the catalyst for change. Learning and development programs are key to helping our employees grow their skills, deepen their knowledge, and ultimately advance their careers. Some of the key opportunities we offer include:

Care & Services Learning Summit: An annual event on global leadership, coaching, and change management designed to inspire and develop top talent.

Slack Channel: The Learning and Development Team regularly promoted content throughout the year on the learning_connect Slack channel, with initiatives like 2-minute Tuesdays and 5-minute Fridays. These campaigns created 40 unique learning opportunities for employees, resulting in nearly 1,000 completions.

Learning Management System: A comprehensive library offering online courses on a variety of topics, including technical skills, business, software, and creative disciplines.

Elevate: A nearly year-long leadership training program for GoDaddy Guides in Care & Services focusing on operational excellence and leadership development. In 2024, almost 60 learners completed the Elevate Guide program.

In addition to these learning experiences, we offer a range of training programs aimed at enhancing employee skills and knowledge. These programs cover topics like technical expertise, leadership development, customer service, and professional growth. GoDaddy employees completed an average of 11 hours of training per employee in 2024.

We also offer an education reimbursement benefit, giving employees the opportunity to further their education and pursue higher learning, supporting both their personal growth and professional advancement.

COLLEGE CREDITS FOR GODADDY TRAINING

All our U.S.-based trainers are certified through Rio Salado College in Arizona, offering our U.S.-based Guides in our new hire sales training program a head start on earning credits towards an associate in applied sciences degree. Completing our new hire sales training program earns Guides a certificate in CCL Web Hosting: Customer Service, with six transferable credits.

840: In 2024, 140 employees enrolled, earning a total of 840 credits.

Leadership Training

Strong leadership builds effective and motivated teams. Alongside our various learning experiences, we provide several pathways for leaders to further develop their skills, including:

GoDaddy Leadership Development Program: This program offers a series of courses designed to help leaders sharpen their leadership skills in areas such as leading virtually, navigating change, giving feedback, coaching, and handling difficult conversations. In 2024, 878 participants completed 1,327 sessions and courses for a total of approximately 4,120 hours.

New Manager Onboarding: In 2024, we improved our New Manager Onboarding, setting our leaders up for success from the start. The program now includes a required multi-week course for new managers, focusing on company values and strategy, and the high standards expected at GoDaddy by providing valuable resources for success. 82 new or newly promoted managers participated in the curriculum in 2024.

Press Start, Leadership Arcade: Our enhanced leadership onboarding program seeks to deliver content using self-paced, on-demand modalities on topics including the art of leadership soft skills and cultivating our GoDaddy community. The pilot was launched in June 2024 consisting of nine core modules, with the remainder of the modules set to release in 2025.

AWARDS AND HONORS

Brandon Hall Group HCM, Best Extended Enterprise Learning Program -Silver

Brandon Hall Group HCM, Best Program for Upskilling Employees -Gold

Brandon Hall Group HCM, Best Sales Training Program for Extended Enterprise-Gold

Employee Performance

Being 'Better Every Day' is at the core of our performance management process, supporting continuous growth, transparency, and open feedback. Our mid-year and year-end reviews focus on goal setting, career development, peer feedback, and self-reflection, empowering employees to track progress and improve. We also prioritize employee input through the annual GoDaddy Voice survey, ensuring feedback shapes our culture and growth. By integrating ongoing learning and development, we create an environment where every employee has the support to evolve, excel, and be better-every single day.

Promotion Flagging

Several years ago, we created company-wide processes that reduce variance in performance assessments between groups. This work led us to create an ongoing process to better proactively identify qualified employees who could be considered for promotion.

This proactive promotion flagging process identifies potential eligible employees who could be reviewed for promotion, rather than relying on subjective criteria and identification. The initiative continues to support the career advancement of all employees, while mitigating the potential effects of bias through the process.

INTERNAL MOBILITY

GoDaddy encourages internal mobility, providing opportunities for employees to explore different roles and departments within the company. This helps employees gain diverse experiences, develop new skills, and broaden their understanding of the business.

26% of global hires were filled by internal candidates in 2024.

