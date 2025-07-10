GoDaddy: The Beauty of Joining Forces: Meet Jess Garcia

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your career journey.

My journey into tech was not typical, but it led me exactly where I needed to be. Before joining GoDaddy in 2017, I managed a roller skating rink and, prior to that, worked at a funeral home. Not exactly your average path into cloud computing! However, I have always loved technology. I was the kid sneaking out after midnight to play The Sims on a computer I rigged to bypass my parents' password. I have always been into gadgets, especially phones. I had just about every model that came out while I was growing up (RIP to the Sidekick).

I had heard GoDaddy was a great place to work, but I figured I did not have the experience. Fortunately, someone I knew from the community worked here and encouraged me to apply. I landed a Customer Sales and Support role, and that kicked off my career in tech. I dove headfirst into learning how the internet really works, from domains to hosting, and quickly realized I wanted to go deeper into the technical side.

From there, I moved across teams: Sales, Hosting, WDS, and eventually found my place in Corp Tech working on internal systems. I am now a SaaS Platform Systems Engineer III, partnering with teams across the company to build scalable solutions and improve the SaaS tools our teams rely on every day.

A year or so into this role, I decided to take the next step and go back to school. I enrolled in the Cloud Computing Program at Western Governors University in 2021 and just graduated this June with my bachelor's degree. It was important to me that the work I am doing every day at GoDaddy aligns with the direction I am growing in, and now it does.

What real-life problems does your team solve?

We work with both customer-facing and internal teams across GoDaddy to help them improve the way they work. Whether it is streamlining workflows, automating repetitive tasks, or designing better ways to interact with customers, we help teams turn their processes into scalable, efficient systems, using SaaS tools with a specific focus on the Atlassian suite of products including Jira, Jira Service Management, Confluence, and more.

A big part of our role is listening. We work closely with stakeholders to understand their goals, pain points, and the outcomes they need. From there, we recommend the best way to build the solution in the system. It's not just about implementing a request-it's about figuring out what really needs fixing and finding the best way to do it.

What is the most challenging, yet rewarding thing that you have worked on at GoDaddy?

Honestly, it is hard for me to pick just one. The nature of my role is that I am constantly working with different teams across the company, each with their own challenges, systems, and needs. Every situation is unique, and that is exactly what makes it both challenging and rewarding.

One day, I might be helping a team redesign their ticketing workflows to reduce bottlenecks. The next, I am troubleshooting an automation that is impacting how requests flow between systems. There is no one-size-fits-all approach, so I have to stay flexible, think critically, and really listen to what teams need before building out a solution.

It can be a lot to juggle, but seeing the impact when a process finally clicks into place and starts making someone's job easier is what makes it all worth it.

How do you stay updated with the latest trends and technologies in SaaS?

Since I just wrapped up my Cloud Computing degree, a lot of my recent learning has come through hands-on coursework and certifications. That definitely helped me build a strong foundation and stay current with core SaaS and cloud concepts.

Day-to-day, I stay in the loop by keeping an eye on new developments in the Atlassian ecosystem, since those tools are such a big part of my role. I regularly check product release notes, documentation updates, and follow community forums when we are planning new configurations. If I run into something unfamiliar, I am quick to research and dig into it. Google is still one of my best tools.

What makes the GoDaddy Engineering Team unique from others that you have worked on?

One thing that really stands out is the level of support from both direct and upper leadership. I always feel like we are kept in the loop and never left guessing about what is going on. Whether new initiatives are being introduced or changes are on the horizon, there is a clear commitment to keeping us informed and prepared, so we never feel caught off guard.

There is also a strong sense of encouragement to do our best work, while still making room for fun. It is clear that leadership cares about our growth, our well-being, and creating an environment where people genuinely enjoy showing up.

On top of that, the people here are just incredibly helpful. If you are working on a system or tool you are not familiar with, there is almost always a supportive team behind it, ready and willing to jump in and help solve problems or answer questions.

We really do know how to live up to "Joining Forces" around here, and that makes a huge difference in how we work together.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

I love getting outside whenever I can. In the summer, that usually means paddle boarding down the Salt River or heading up north for a camping trip. In the cooler months, I am often out hiking and exploring different trails around Arizona.

My wife and I also love to travel and have been checking out new spots all over the U.S. Lately, we have been trying to visit places we have never been before, like New York City and Austin, Texas.

At home, I am all about board games, video games, and making homemade pizza with my countertop pizza oven, which has definitely become a weekend ritual.

I am also part of the leadership team for GD United, one of GoDaddy's Employee Resource Groups. GD United is a community that promotes and advocates for LGBTQIA+ issues, helping to create an inclusive, supportive space for everyone. One of the events I help lead is our presence at the Phoenix Pride Parade, where GoDaddy sponsors and walks each year. To be part of a company and a community that truly shows up for others and stands for something meaningful is very rewarding.

