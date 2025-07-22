GoDaddy 2024 Sustainability Report: Environmental Impact | Energy

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / GoDaddy:

Energy

Minimizing our energy impact is a key driver in our commitment to sustainability.

Technology and data centers are at the heart of what we do, and we recognize their energy-intensive nature. Our data center teams are relentless in their pursuit of maximizing energy efficiency and, where available, seek renewable energy sources to cover our consumption. Our approach to energy management helps to optimize performance and reduce costs, while also helping us to serve our customers, and limiting our environmental impact.

Renewable Energy & Energy Efficiency

We focus on renewable energy and energy efficiency as the two main levers to effectively reduce the environmental impact of our operations. These two levers work together, with energy efficiency measures reducing our demand at the outset and renewable energy helping to reduce emissions from the energy that we do consume in our operations. This strategy supports our environmental objectives and drives value for our business.

Since 2019, our managed data centers in Europe and, as of 2023, our managed data center in the U.S., have operated on 100% renewable electricity. We're also working to ensure our electricity usage within third-party co-location data center facilities is covered with renewable electricity.

As the primary driver of our scope 1 and 2 emissions, our data centers are a critical focus for renewable energy and energy efficiency efforts. Some key initiatives at our data centers include:

Workload Densification: We seek opportunities to increase our workload density, allowing us to reduce servers, consolidate footprints, and leverage scale efficiencies.

Server Power Optimization: We optimize server performance by opting for balance mode to balance server performance with energy savings, where possible.

Alternative Fuel Sources: We prioritize purposeful, well-researched, and tested solutions that align with our operations such as the use of hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO) for back up generation, where available.

In addressing the energy impact from our business, GoDaddy recognizes that GenAI models are inherently energy intensive. We are committed

to ensuring energy efficiency across AI workloads, both within our data centers and in collaboration with our third-party partners to ensure they appropriately manage their environmental impacts. We are also working with our partners to obtain more granular data to better understand the full extent of the energy usage associated with AI workloads and in the interim are refining our GHG estimation methodologies, where relevant.

STRASBOURG DATA CENTER

At our Strasbourg data center, we've embraced innovative energy solutions to reduce our environmental impact. In addition to being covered with 100% renewable electricity, GoDaddy introduced HVO as an alternative fuel source for back up energy generation.

To cool the facility, we also utilize heat exchangers to pump water from an underground aquifer and return it to the local ecosystem, eliminating the need for energy and water-intensive chillers for cooling. GoDaddy completes ongoing monitoring to ensure this innovative cooling technology does not adversely impact the local aquatic biodiversity.

