GoDaddy: Freedom to Explore: Meet Mandy Marcellette

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / GoDaddy:

Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your current role.

Hi! I'm Mandy, currently working as a Technical Project Manager. My day-to-day work involves bringing people and systems together to solve complex problems - whether that's aligning teams, untangling processes, or translating big ideas into real results. I love helping things run smoother, smarter, and with a little more heart. I'd describe myself as someone who's equal parts organized and imaginative, and I find a lot of joy in making work feel purposeful.

Can you describe your journey to becoming a Technical Project Manager and what motivated you to pursue this career?

My journey has been anything but traditional - and I'm thankful for that. I started in a frontline role and kept following the trail of curiosity, asking "how can this be better?" at every step. I moved through roles in sales, training, quality, and enablement, always leaning into problem-solving and people-first thinking. Eventually, I realized project management was the perfect space for me - it blends structure with creativity and lets me make a meaningful difference behind the scenes. It wasn't a straight path, but every step shaped how I lead today.

How do you handle tight deadlines or shifting priorities?

Honestly? I take a deep breath, zoom out, find a good playlist, and make a plan. I've learned that agility doesn't mean chaos - it means knowing what matters most and staying flexible without losing focus. I'm big on transparency and clear communication, so if things shift (as they often do), I try to keep everyone grounded and moving together. I also keep snacks nearby. It helps. A lot.

How has GoDaddy supported your personal growth and learning initiatives?

I've had the freedom to explore ideas, step into new spaces, and learn through hands-on experience. I'm someone who thrives when there's room to be curious, and GoDaddy has created space for that - from learning about emerging tech to leading creative side projects. I've grown more here than I ever expected, both professionally and personally.

Why should job seekers look to join GoDaddy?

Because it's a place where real people do meaningful work. It's not just about the job you're hired into - it's about what you're encouraged to grow into.

There's room here to be curious, to experiment, and to have your voice heard.

And if you're someone who likes blending creativity with impact, this is a great place to do that.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

I'm creative through and through. Outside of work, you'll probably find me throwing clay on the pottery wheel, working on illustrations for a children's project about big philosophical questions, or experimenting with new ideas around sustainability and design. I love timeless aesthetics, deep conversations, and finding beauty in everyday life. Also: I have a Doberman named Duke who keeps me active, and a cat named Pico who keeps me humble.

Are you enjoying this series and want to know more about life at GoDaddy? Check out our GoDaddy Life social pages! Follow us to meet our team, learn more about our culture (Teams, ERGs, Locations), careers, and so much more. You're more than just your day job, so come propel your career with us.

Facebook

Instagram

LinkedIn

Twitter

TikTok

Career Page

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GoDaddy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: GoDaddy

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/freedom-to-explore-meet-mandy-marcellette-1049747