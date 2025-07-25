GoDaddy: Keeping the Bigger Picture in Focus: Meet Storme Conradie

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 25, 2025 / Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your career journey, to date.

I'm an interior designer by training and a creative at heart, with a deep love for crafting beautiful, meaningful spaces and visuals. My career began in interior design, where I worked on interiors for everything from events and offices to residential projects and boutique hotels with installations spanning Cape Town (South Africa), around the UK, and even a stunning hotel in Mauritius (East Africa).

Over time, my passion for all things design naturally evolved into the world of branding and visual design, where I could indulge my love of curating visual delights for a variety of projects. This led me to join Over (now GoDaddy Studio) in 2016, first on a contractual basis before coming on board full-time in 2017.

During my four years at Over, I wore many creative hats, from Content Curator to Interior & Operations Lead. During my time as a Lead, I transformed our two-story office from a plain concrete shell into a vibrant, welcoming workspace. Finally, I found my sweet spot as a Design Curator. When GoDaddy acquired Over in 2020, my role evolved into Senior Design Curator, and today I'm proud to serve as Lead Design Curator. My day is filled with strategic planning, sourcing and working with artists to create unique graphic, font, and video collections for GoDaddy Studio, building design systems that fulfill the needs of customers, or exploring product improvements to name a few of my key focuses.

Throughout my journey, I've been lucky to flex my creative instincts across many mediums, collaborate with incredible people, and sprinkle a little magic into everything I touch - and I wouldn't have it any other way!

How do you balance creative vision with audience needs and business goals?

For me, balancing creative vision with audience needs and business goals is all about finding that sweet spot where beauty meets purpose. As a Lead Design Curator, I draw on years of visual design experience, a deep understanding of customer behavior, and a constant eye on emerging trends to craft creative solutions that feel fresh yet practical.

It starts with empathy - understanding who our users are, what they're navigating, and how we can empower them to show up confidently and beautifully in their brands. Truly knowing the audience by looking at customer data and habits to understand what resonates with them, what helps them stand out, and what empowers them to feel confident about their own brand. I then layer that with a forward-thinking creative lens, bringing in trends and ideas that keep our offering relevant and aspirational, so small businesses feel ahead of the curve without losing authenticity.

I also see projects as an opportunity to tell a story, one that aligns with business goals, whether that's driving engagement, improving usability, or inspiring customers to take the next step.

The key is being flexible: knowing when to push creative boundaries and when to simplify, always keeping the bigger picture in focus. Ultimately, it's about creating visuals and tools that small businesses are excited to use because they not only look great but help them succeed and that's where the magic happens.

Are there any particular resources you follow for inspiration?

I find inspiration everywhere and I make a point of not limiting myself to just visual design. I draw ideas from art, music, interiors, and even the energy of a beautifully curated event. I love attending design talks and fairs like Design Indaba and the Investec Cape Town Art Fair here in South Africa, which always leave me buzzing with ideas.

I like to follow thought leaders and studios who push the boundaries of design thinking. Some of my favorites include Hey Studio, & Walsh. I also deeply admire and proudly follow women making waves in design and tech through communities like Future Females, Design by Women, and Women Who Design.

Online, I keep my creative well full with platforms like Behance, Dribbble, Savee, It's Nice That, Design Milk, AIGA, and The Brand Identity. They're a treasure trove of fresh, inspiring work.

I place high value on evolving with technology, staying current on advancements such as AI generative tools and automation. For me, it's not just about keeping pace - it's about elevating my creative toolkit to new heights. I believe that maintaining curiosity and adaptability is essential, as it keeps our work vibrant, relevant, and truly impactful.

What aspects of GoDaddy's company culture do you appreciate the most?

What I appreciate most about GoDaddy's culture is how deeply it aligns with my own values and working style. The value of Joining Forces really resonates with me! I love forging close, collaborative relationships with the people I work with. For me, it's not just about creating something wonderful, but about enjoying the process together. Since we spend such a big part of our lives with our colleagues, those connections truly matter.

I also identify strongly with Working Courageously.

I'm drawn to environments where it's encouraged to challenge the status quo, experiment, and share ideas even when it feels a little scary.

I believe that speaking up, taking risks, and adding to the creative well without hesitation leads to the most exciting and impactful work.

Lastly, Owning Outcomes feels like second nature to me. I take pride in being responsible for my work and seeing it through to achieve results. There's a real sense of purpose in taking care to deliver thoughtful, quality work and I love being part of a team that values that too.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

Outside of work, I love spending time with my 17-month-old son. The saying "a mother's love knows no bounds" really is true (and all moms nod in agreement)! Becoming a mom may have shifted what my days look like, but in the best possible way.

As a family, we make time to visit our favorite trendy foodie spots for breakfast or lunch, savor a great coffee, soak in beautiful interiors, and explore local, hand-crafted goods. We also relish the chance to get outside for some fresh air - whether it's a trip to the local park, a stroll along the beach, or wrangling our four lively pooches on a walk, it's always a joyful bit of chaos!

And whatever I'm doing - whether it's making breakfast or tackling house chores - you can bet there's fresh flowers and music playing in the background. They make everything better!

Next on the agenda...Travel! I am thinking Greece or Italy!

