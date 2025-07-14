GoDaddy: Celebrating the 2025 International Festival of Creativity: A Week of Triumph and Inspiration in Cannes

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2025 / What an incredible week it was at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity! We are thrilled to share that our hard work and dedication received recognition on the global stage.

Photo credit: @bronacmcneill

Here are some highlights from this unforgettable experience.

Cannes Lions Grand Prix Award Winner for B2B Integrated Campaign

We are beyond proud to celebrate that our yearlong campaign, It's Like You Know, won the Cannes Lions Grand Prix for Creative B2B Integrated Campaign and was shortlisted in two additional categories, Cross-Channel Storytelling and Innovative Use of Content. To be recognized with a Cannes Lion is a tremendous feat.

According to Cannes, only 10% of all entries make the shortlist each year, and just 3% win an award. Only 0.1% - or 35 entries - won a Grand Prix in 2025. We are grateful to be one of the 35!

According to the jurors, our campaign showcased groundbreaking creativity, innovation, and effectiveness, placing us among the best in the world.

"Commenting on the Grand Prix, Jury President Wendy Walker, VP Marketing ASEAN, Salesforce, said: 'This year's Grand Prix stood out for its boldness, confident execution, and pure B2B creativity. Built on a universal human insight, it demonstrated the product by bringing humour and entertainment into a B2B context and delivered real business impact. From timely influencer use to measurable impact across multiple channels, it delivered on every level, proving that B2B can be bold, entertaining, and brilliantly effective.'"

For six and a half years, I've been hopeful the world would come to see and understand the real GoDaddy-the one I've had the privilege of knowing from the inside. A company of hard-working, kind, deeply convicted incredible advocates for small business. This recognition validates our progress in being seen and getting GoDaddy's message out to the world.

Learning Opportunities All Week Long

Thank you to Female Quotient and Brand Innovators for including me in their speaker lineups.

On the Brand Innovators stage, Allison Clarke and I discussed how our integrated campaign became a pop culture moment and a product demo - while wearing our Walton Goggins Goggles Glasses, of course!

During the Female Quotient panel, I joined other CMOs to discuss marketing in the age of AI, emphasizing the importance of balancing creativity and efficiency while retaining trust. We covered the gamut, from how we're learning and using AI in our personal lives to its impact on our roles. Our fantastic moderator, Joanne Bradford, is a fan of our campaign, which gave me a genuine opportunity to talk about the positive impact GoDaddy Airo and our AI experiences have on small businesses as well.

The festival was packed with learning opportunities. I'd be remiss if I didn't call out how impressive the Palais is during the Festival. The set-up is exceptional; campaigns are displayed like art, and there are myriad places to sit quietly and watch creative submissions. With each submission including a maximum two-minute video (thank you, Cannes, for demanding brevity!), I consumed a huge amount of awe-evoking creative during a lovely, quiet morning.

Inspiration Everywhere

The content at Cannes Lions was nothing short of amazing. It's called the International Festival of Creativity for good reasons! We were moved by the creativity and innovation on display, and we left with a renewed sense of purpose and motivation. The festival reminded us of the power of storytelling and the impact that well-crafted campaigns can have on our world.

As I reflect on this incredible week, I am filled with gratitude and pride. Thank you to everyone who contributed to our success and made this experience so memorable. Here's to many more achievements and inspiring moments to come!

Thanks for the magic, Cannes!

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GoDaddy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: GoDaddy

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/celebrating-the-2025-international-festival-of-creativity-a-week-of-triumph-and-1048405