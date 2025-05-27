Globant opens its Middle East Regional HQ in Riyadh serving as a Center of Excellence for AI, creativity and cutting-edge digital solutions

Less than 3 years after its arrival to the region, Globant confirms its bet for Middle East, with its first regional HQ and an ambitious expansion plan

The global digital transformation company, already partnering with the most significant Giga-projects in the region, expects this hub in the heart of a growing Saudi Arabia to serve as a platform to export talent and best practices worldwide

Globant will train local IT talent in the latest AI skills so that they can orchestrate agentic workflows for key industries

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia , May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, inaugurated its Middle East Regional HQ in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Landed in the region less than three years ago, this marks a significant milestone in Globant's geographical expansion and its ambition to be at the heart of digital reinvention in the Middle East through cutting-edge AI solutions and digital customer experiences powered by the cultural insight and expertise of local talent.

Martín Migoya, Co-founder and CEO of Globant said: Reinvention is Globant's core identity. Through the opening of our new Middle East headquarters in Riyadh, we have the honor of applying our talent to be a part of Saudi Arabia's reinvention story as well. Since our first executive visit less than three years ago, we've seen first-hand the promise of the Kingdom's vibrant and young talent and how it can be the engine for growth in its new and innovative economy."

The digital transformation market in the Middle East is experiencing substantial development. Globant's revenue in the Middle East & APAC grew by 84.4% year-over-year in Q1-25. According to Gartner, IT spending in the MENA region is to set to grow 7.4% to reach $230.7 billion in 2025 [1]. In Saudi Arabia in particular, IDC projects that IT services spending is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0% between 2022 and 2027, reaching $6.4 billion [2].

In this growing landscape for digital initiatives, now with a dedicated hub, Globant aims to accelerate AI-driven innovation for leading public and private organizations in key verticals such as Media and Entertainment, Travel and Leisure, Financial Services, and Gaming, among others. In order to seamlessly offer AI-first solutions as, for example, models where experts supervise agentic workflows, Globant will train talented local IT professionals with best-in-class AI courses to support their development as AI Architects and AI Engineers.

Federico Pienovi, CEO & CBO of New Markets at Globant said: "This new hub will allow us to better serve leading organizations in the region, leveraging our expertise in AI, data, and cloud technologies across diverse sectors. As our Centre of Excellence evolves we will be able to export best practices and even talent globally invigorating Saudi Arabia as a global technology hub."

Mamdouh Aldoubayan, Managing Director for MENA at Globant, added: "Today, we have taken a step forward in our journey to drive change and foster a future where technology and human progress go hand in hand. Riyadh's vibrant tech ecosystem presents an unparalleled opportunity for us to showcase our leadership in driving digital transformation and contributing to the Kingdom's Vision 2030, fostering local talent, and building enduring partnerships."

An immersive Playground built into the new HQ

Located in Building 1.15 KAFD, Globant's new headquarters also includes Globant's third global "Playground" - an immersive, open space designed to bring Middle East tech leaders closer to the future of innovation. Following its successful rollouts in São Paulo and Los Angeles, this new Playground offers hands-on experiences that blend innovation with the excitement of sports, AI, and customer engagement. Among other experiences, visitors can step into "The Perfect Pit Stop," a sci-fi VR challenge where teams collaborate as a Formula 1 pit crew; or test their skills with dynamic basketball simulators and digital twin experiences.

About Globant

At Globant, we create the digitally-native products that people love. We bridge the gap between businesses and consumers through technology and creativity, leveraging our expertise in AI. We dare to digitally transform organizations and strive to delight their customers.

We have more than 31,100 employees and are present in 36 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and a Worldwide Leader in Media Consultation, Integration, and Business Operations Cloud Service Providers (2024) by IDC MarketScape report.

We are the fastest-growing IT brand and the 5th strongest IT brand globally (2024), according to Brand Finance.

We were featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.

We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

