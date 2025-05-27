ABB has announced a "Battery Energy Storage Systems-as-a-Service" (BESS-as-a-Service) model to add storage to C&I customers without upfront capex. From ESS News ABB has introduced a new subscription-based battery energy storage offering that aims to overcome the high capital expenses and technical knowledge needed to add energy storage that can have payback times stretching years or even decades. The "Battery Energy Storage Systems-as-a-Service" (BESS-as-a-Service) converts what would typically be a significant upfront capital expenditure into an operational expense spread across quarterly payments. ...

