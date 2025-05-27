Carbios: CARBIOS signs its first biorecycled PET sales contracts with two global cosmetics leaders

CARBIOS has signed two multi-year commercial contracts for biorecycled PET from its Longlaville plant, with L'ORÉAL and L'Occitane en Provence, and has moved forward with the execution of this future plant's strategy





These initial commercial contracts confirm market demand for high-quality, recycled and recyclable PET from enzymatic recycling





Clermont-Ferrand (France), 27 May 2025 (17.45 CEST). CARBIOS (Euronext?Growth?Paris: ALCRB), a pioneer in the development and industrialization of biological technologies to reinvent the life cycle of plastic and textiles, announces the signature of its first multi-year offtake contracts with L'ORÉAL and L'Occitane en Provence for biorecycled r-PET from its future commercial plant in Longlaville.

These commercial contracts confirm the demand from global leading brands for recycled and recyclable PET from enzymatic recycling, which enables them to meet both their circularity and quality objectives for their packaging.

With the signing of these contracts, CARBIOS has moved forward in the execution of its strategy, thereby achieving its objective to sign its first contracts in the first half of 2025as announced.

Vincent Kamel, CEO, CARBIOS: "The signing of these two initial commercial contracts with L'ORÉAL and L'Occitane en Provence, two demanding leaders, marks a key milestone for CARBIOS, validating the brands' demand and confirming the existence of an established market for r-PET derived from enzymatic recycling. Today, we have strong momentum to achieve our sales and supply targets, which makes us confident in signing further contracts for our future Longlaville site soon. Our commitment to the success of our future plant is stronger than ever."

Jacques Playe, Director of Development and Packaging, L'Oréal: "This contract with CARBIOS underlines our commitment to working with innovative players in PET recycling to create a circular economy. We congratulate CARBIOS on this advancement towards industrial scale for their enzymatic recycling solution, which represents a key milestone for the packaging industry."

David Bayard, R&D Packaging Director, L'Occitane en Provence: "The partnership we have established with CARBIOS marks a decisive step for L'Occitane en Provence in our commitment to greater circularity in our packaging. It is testament to the continuation and acceleration of our commitment to reducing our environmental impact. Today, alongside CARBIOS, we are bringing a shared desire to life to build a high-performance European industry to promote the transition to a circular economy for plastics."

###

About CARBIOS:

CARBIOS is a biotech company developing and industrializing biological solutions to reinvent the life cycle of plastic and textiles. Inspired by nature, CARBIOS develops enzyme-based processes to break down plastic with a mission to avoid plastic and textile pollution and accelerate the transition to a circular economy. Its two disruptive technologies for the biorecycling of PET and the biodegradation of PLA are reaching industrial and commercial scale. Its biorecycling demonstration plant has been operational since 2021 and construction work of the world's first industrial biorecycling plant is expected to restart between June and September 2025, subject to the necessary additional funding. CARBIOS, founded by Truffle Capital, has received scientific recognition, notably with the cover of Nature and a second article published by Nature, and is supported by prestigious brands in the cosmetics, Food & Beverage and apparel industries to enhance their products' recyclability and circularity. Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe are members of a packaging consortium founded by CARBIOS and L'Oréal. On, Patagonia, PUMA, PVH Corp. and Salomon collaborate with CARBIOS in a textile consortium. CARBIOS is part of the B Corp global community of companies using business as a force for good.

Visit www.carbios.com/ento find out more about biotechnology powering plastic and textile circularity.

LinkedIn: CARBIOS/ Instagram: insidecarbios

Information on CARBIOS shares:

ISIN Code FR0011648716

Ticker Code Euronext Growth: ALCRB

LEI: 969500M2RCIWO4NO5F08

CARBIOS, founded in 2011 by Truffle Capital, is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

Disclaimer on forward-looking statements and risk factors:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, not historical data, and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data stated will occur. These forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by CARBIOS. CARBIOS operates in a competitive and rapidly evolving environment. It is therefore not in a position to anticipate all risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of a risk or combination of risks could lead to results that differ significantly from those mentioned in any forward-looking statement. CARBIOS draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking statements are in no way a guarantee of its future performance and that its actual financial position, results, cash flows, its partnerships and corporate agreements, and the development of the sector in which CARBIOS operates may differ significantly from those proposed or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this document. In addition, even if CARBIOS' financial position, results, cash flows, its partnerships and corporate agreements, and developments in the industry in which it operates are consistent with the forward-looking information contained in this document, such results or developments may not be a reliable indication of CARBIOS' future results or developments. Readers are also advised to carefully consider the risk factors described in the Universal registration document filed with the French Market Authority ("AMF"), as well as in the half-year financial report available free of charge on the Company's website. Should all or any part of these risk factors occur or others, in no case whatsoever will CARBIOS be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages. This information is given only as of the date of this press release. CARBIOS makes no commitment to publish updates to this information or on the assumptions on which it is based, except in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligation applicable to it.

For additional information, please contact:

CARBIOS

Laura Perrin

Communication

laura.perrin@carbios.com (mailto:laura.perrin@carbios.com)

+33 (0)6 46 44 04 79 CARBIOS

Benjamin Audebert

Investor Relations

contact@carbios.com (mailto:contact@carbios.com)

+33 (0)4 73 86 51 76 Press Relations (DACH & UK)

MC Services

Anne Hennecke

carbios@mc-services.eu (mailto:carbios@mc-services.eu)

+49 (0)211 529 252 22

Attachment