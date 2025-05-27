SOITEC: Soitec announces appointment of new Chief Financial Officer

Soitec announces appointment of new Chief Financial Officer

Bernin (France), May 27, 2025 - Soitec (Euronext - Tech Leaders), a world leader in the design and production of innovative semiconductor materials, is pleased to announce the appointment of Albin Jacquemont as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective today.

Albin Jacquemont brings over 30 years of international experience in financial leadership, strategic planning, and corporate governance. His career spans listed and private equity-backed industrial and technology companies, including Inetum, Saur, Altran Technologies, Darty, and Carrefour. Throughout his tenure in these organizations, he has led major financial transformations and delivered significant value through operational performance improvement, cash-flow optimization and M&A execution.

In his new role, Albin Jacquemont will be responsible for all finance-related matters at Group level. He will play a pivotal role in reinforcing Soitec's financial and operational foundations and supporting the company's next phase of sustainable growth and value creation.

He succeeds Léa Alzingre, who will be stepping down to pursue new professional opportunities, having supported Soitec's growth over the past six years.

"We are delighted to welcome Albin Jacquemont to Soitec's Executive Committee. His extensive experience across complex industrial and technology environments, combined with his proven track record in financial transformation and value creation, will be instrumental as we continue to scale globally. I am confident that his leadership will strengthen our financial strategy and support the acceleration of our sustainable growth ambitions. I would also like to warmly thank Léa Alzingre for her strong commitment and valuable contributions to Soitec's development during her tenure", commented Pierre Barnabé, Soitec's CEO.

"I am honored and excited to join Soitec's Executive Committee, a global leader in innovative semiconductor materials. After a career spanning over three decades in senior financial leadership roles across Europe, the U.S., and emerging markets - including listed groups and private equity-owned companies - I look forward to bringing my experience to support Soitec's global ambitions and pioneering technologies", Albin Jacquemont stated.

*****

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext - Tech Leaders), a world leader in innovative semiconductor materials, has been developing cutting-edge products delivering both technological performance and energy efficiency for over 30 years. From its global headquarters in France, Soitec is expanding internationally with its unique solutions, and generated sales of 0.9 billion Euros in fiscal year 2024-2025. Soitec occupies a key position in the semiconductor value chain, serving three main strategic markets: Mobile Communications, Automotive and Industrial, and Edge and Cloud AI. The company relies on the talent and diversity of its 2,300 employees, representing 50 different nationalities, working at its sites in Europe, the United States and Asia. Soitec has registered over 4,000 patents.

Soitec, SmartSiC and Smart Cut are registered trademarks of Soitec.

*****

