Readly International AB: Bonnier News initiates compulsory redemption and Readly applies for delisting

As announced on 21 May 2025, Tidnings AB Marieberg ("Bonnier News") has increased its ownership in Readly International AB (publ) ("Readly") to over 90 per cent of the shares and have thereby declared the recommended cash offer unconditional.
Bonnier News has today initiated compulsory redemption of the remaining shares in Readly in accordance with Chapter 22 of the Swedish Companies Act (2005:551).
As a result, the board of directors of Readly has resolved to apply for delisting of the Readly share from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The last day of trading in the share will be announced after Readly has been informed thereof by Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
