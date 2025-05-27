Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QEQU | ISIN: SE0014855292 | Ticker-Symbol: 5GS1
Frankfurt
27.05.25 | 09:42
2,420 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
READLY INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
READLY INTERNATIONAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3802,49018:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.05.2025 17:05 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Readly International AB: Bonnier News initiates compulsory redemption and Readly applies for delisting

As announced on 21 May 2025, Tidnings AB Marieberg ("Bonnier News") has increased its ownership in Readly International AB (publ) ("Readly") to over 90 per cent of the shares and have thereby declared the recommended cash offer unconditional.

Bonnier News has today initiated compulsory redemption of the remaining shares in Readly in accordance with Chapter 22 of the Swedish Companies Act (2005:551).

As a result, the board of directors of Readly has resolved to apply for delisting of the Readly share from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The last day of trading in the share will be announced after Readly has been informed thereof by Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

For more information, please contact:

Linnéa Aguero, Head of Communications
Tel: +46 725 03 32 31
E-mail: linnea.aguero@readly.com

About Readly
Readly is a European category leader for digital magazines and newspapers. The Company offers a digital subscription service where customers have unlimited access to 8,000 national and international titles - all in one app and at a fixed monthly fee. Readly has subscribers in 50 countries and content available in 17 different languages. In collaboration with around 1,000 publishers worldwide, Readly is digitising the newspaper and magazine industry. In 2024, revenues amounted to SEK 725 million. The Readly share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Advisor. For more information, please visit https://corporate.readly.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.