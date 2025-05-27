Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.05.2025
MapsPeople A/S: MapsPeople A/S - Results of the extraordinary general meeting on 27 May 2025


MapsPeople A/S | Resolutions of extraordinary general meeting

Company announcement no. 11- 2025

Aalborg, 27 May 2025

Results of MapsPeople A/S' extraordinary general meeting

Today, 27 May 2025, MapsPeople A/S held an extraordinary general meeting in accordance with the notice and agenda announced on 12 May 2025, at which the following resolutions were adopted:

  • The proposed resolution to elect Thamba Tharmalingam and Brahm Klar as new members of the board of directors, re-elect Lars Brammer as a member of the board of directors and for Jacob Arup Bratting Pedersen, Rasmus Mencke, Christian Samsø Dohn and Michael Gram to resign.
  • The proposed resolution to delist and remove the shares in MapsPeople A/S from trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

The changes to the board of directors will be registered with the Danish Business Authority as soon as possible after the general meeting.

In addition, the board of directors will formally request Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S to remove the shares of MapsPeople A/S from trading and listing on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. MapsPeople A/S will publish a company announcement once the board of directors has submitted the request to Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S. Moreover, MapsPeople A/S will publish a company announcement once Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S has responded to the request, providing additional details regarding the timing for delisting, as relevant.

FURTHER INFORMATION

MapsPeople A/S

Morten Brøgger, CEO

Mobile (+45) 31 23 48 72

Email mobr@mapspeople.com

Stigsborgvej 60, 9400 Nørresundby

Denmark

Certified Advisor

Grant Thornton

Lautrupsgade 11

2100 Copenhagen Ø

Denmark


