Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
WKN: A3DMU2 | ISIN: CA09370U1066 | Ticker-Symbol: 8MH
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.05.2025 16:54 Uhr
Blockmate Ventures Inc.: Blockmate Launches Bitcoin Mining Subsidiary With 200MW Capacity and 'Mine-and-Hold' Strategy in Wyoming, USA

TORONTO, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockmate Ventures Inc. (TSX.V: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH) ("Blockmate" or the "Company"), a Blockchain & Web3 venture builder focused on digital asset infrastructure, has launched its wholly owned subsidiary Blockmate Mining, a dedicated Bitcoin mining business with ambitions to become a major player in the North American market. The new entity will pursue a long-term "mine-and-hold" strategy, accumulating Bitcoin on its balance sheet as it scales operations.

Blockmate Mining has secured a site in Wyoming, USA, adjacent to a major power substation, with the potential to support up to 200 megawatts (MW) of mining capacity. The Company plans to roll out operations in phases, beginning with an initial 10MW deployment within the next 6 to 12 months and scaling up to 50MW, subject to capital availability. At full capacity (200MW), the site is estimated to produce approximately 200 Bitcoin per month, based on current network conditions and mining difficulty, which may vary over time.

"Blockmate Mining is a natural extension of our mission to deliver long-term value through real digital asset infrastructure," said Justin Rosenberg, CEO of Blockmate Ventures. "With our Wyoming site secured and investor interest already strong, we're positioned to build a highly scalable and capital-efficient mining operation. We're focused on both generating Bitcoin and maximizing its long-term value for shareholders."

The Wyoming site offers an electricity cost of just USD 3.3 cents per kilowatt-hour, among the most competitive rates in North America. The Company intends to hold a significant portion of mined Bitcoin on its balance sheet-seeking both capital appreciation and 7-15% annual yield through institutional-grade custody and yield-generating strategies such as staking or lending.

In parallel, Blockmate is actively exploring capital raise opportunities, including traditional equity, strategic investor partnerships, and innovative tokenized financing models linked to future Bitcoin output (hashpower). The first funding milestone targets USD $15 million to activate the initial 10MW, with a follow-on $55 million to scale to 50MW. Over time, the Company plans to spin out Blockmate Mining as a separately listed entity, with NASDAQ as the preferred destination.

"We see a significant opportunity beyond Bitcoin," added Domenic Carosa, Founder & Chairman of Blockmate Ventures. "With rising global demand for compute infrastructure, our Wyoming site offers the flexibility to support both AI and HPC workloads alongside Bitcoin mining. Blockmate Mining is uniquely positioned to capitalize on both the digital asset and AI revolutions."

Blockmate Mining is already in early-stage discussions with strategic partners in the AI and data center space, exploring hybrid infrastructure models that fully leverage its land and power footprint. In parallel, Blockmate is actively exploring capital raise opportunities, including traditional equity and strategic investor partnerships.

About Blockmate Ventures Inc.

Blockmate Ventures (TSX.V: MATE) is a Blockchain & Web3 venture builder investing in and operating scalable blockchain, mining, and digital infrastructure companies. From decentralized computing with Hivello to the newly launched Blockmate Mining, the Company's portfolio provides investors with diversified exposure to emerging sectors within Web3 and beyond.

To learn more, visit www.blockmate.com.

Blockmate welcomes investors to join the Company's mailing list for the latest updates, webinars and industry research by subscribing at https://www.blockmate.com/subscribe.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Justin Rosenberg, CEO
Blockmate Ventures Inc
justin@blockmate.com
(+1-580-262-6130)

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on the assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Raindrop disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
