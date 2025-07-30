Blockmate Ventures Inc.: Blockmate expands treasury, acquires 1 more Bitcoin

TORONTO, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockmate Ventures Inc. (TSX.V: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH) ("Blockmate" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the expansion of its Bitcoin treasury division through the acquisition of 1 Bitcoin, which takes Blockmate's treasury holding to 2 Bitcoin.

The new 1 Bitcoin acquisition was funded from Blockmate's existing cash reserves and is now stored with secure wallet infrastructure that has been integrated with Blockmate's audited reporting.

The treasury is aligned to Blockmate's conviction that Bitcoin will play an increasingly important role as a strategic treasury asset for companies focused on preserving value and managing risk. In scenarios where Bitcoin prices1 rise quickly, businesses like Blockmate's wholly-owned subsidiary Blockmate Mining could quickly increase profitability by gaining access to capital and rapidly upscaling.

As announced on May 27, 2025, Blockmate Mining has secured a site with electricity costs of just USD 3.3 cents per kilowatt-hour - among the most competitive rates in North America. Once fully developed, the facility is expected to support up to 200 megawatts (MW) of mining infrastructure.

For illustrative purposes only, based on current Bitcoin prices and network difficulty, a fully utilized 200MW site could generate approximately 200 Bitcoin per month. Similarly, under current market conditions, the site could support Bitcoin mining at an estimated 40% discount to the prevailing spot price2.

In scenarios where investees can capitalize on high Bitcoin prices, Blockmate's treasury could provide finance options whereby Blockmate benefits from treasury appreciation and financing income.

Justin Rosenberg, CEO of Blockmate Ventures, commented:

"As an incubator of venture projects specialising in the blockchain space, Blockmate is in a position to gain capital growth exposure to Bitcoin, while also building what could potentially be a significant capital facility. Coupled with the Blockmate team's strong track record in building blockchain businesses, Blockmate will be in a stronger position to identify, incubate, commercialize and scale up more innovative blockchain and Web 3 projects."

Blockmate maintains a strict investment mandate for all investees and has no immediate plans to use the to-be acquired Bitcoin for any specific project at current Bitcoin market prices. Subsequently, the Bitcoin will remain as an asset on Blockmate's balance sheet until such time arises or it is divested.

Further potential Bitcoin and digital asset acquisitions will be reviewed periodically.

About Blockmate Ventures Inc.

Blockmate Ventures (TSX.V: MATE) is a Blockchain & Web3 venture builder investing in and operating scalable blockchain, mining, and digital infrastructure companies. From decentralized computing with Hivello to Blockmate Mining, the Company's portfolio provides investors with diversified exposure to emerging sectors within Web3 and beyond.

To learn more, visit www.blockmate.com .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Justin Rosenberg, CEO

Blockmate Ventures Inc

justin@blockmate.com

(+1-580-262-6130)

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on the assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Raindrop disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

________________

1 The price of Bitcoin is highly volatile and may decrease significantly over time. As a result, any holdings or treasury strategies involving Bitcoin are subject to market risk and could lead to financial loss.

2 These estimates are subject to change based on network conditions, hardware availability, electricity pricing, and the market price of Bitcoin. There is no assurance that these conditions will remain favorable or that Blockmate will be able to achieve these projections.