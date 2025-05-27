Anzeige
EQT AB resolves on repurchase of own ordinary shares

STOCKHOLM, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of EQT AB ("EQT") has resolved to repurchase a maximum of 5,535,521 own ordinary shares. Repurchases may be made during the period 18 July - 26 September 2025.

  • The resolution is made by virtue of the authorization granted by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting held on 27 May 2025 to repurchase own shares.
  • A maximum of 5,535,521 ordinary shares (0.45% of EQT's share capital) are to be repurchased, and the total maximum amount is SEK 2,500,000,000.
  • The repurchase corresponds to approximately SEK 1,528m based on the closing price for EQT's share on Nasdaq Stockholm on 26 May 20251.
  • Repurchases may be made during the period 18 July - 26 September 2025.
  • As previously communicated, EQT expects to execute share buyback programs twice a year to offset - over time - the dilution impact from shares delivered to EQT's employees under its Share and Option incentive programs.

Purpose and terms

The purpose of the repurchase program is to adjust EQT's capital structure (by way of cancellation of shares) and to allocate shares to the Company's Board members. The repurchase program will be carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation"). The repurchase program will be managed by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB ("SEB") that, based on the trading order given by EQT to SEB, makes its trading decisions regarding timing of the acquisitions independently of EQT.

The repurchase program resolved by the Board is subject to the following terms:

  1. Repurchases may only be effected on Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with Nasdaq Stockholm's Rulebook for Issuers of Shares (the "Rulebook") as well as in accordance with MAR and the Safe Harbour Regulation.
  2. Repurchases may be made on one or several occasions during the period 18 July - 26 September 2025.
  3. Repurchases may only be effected at a price per share within the price interval applying on Nasdaq Stockholm from time to time, which refers to the interval between the highest buying price and the lowest selling price continuously disseminated by Nasdaq Stockholm, and in accordance with the restrictions relating to price in the Safe Harbour Regulation.
  4. Repurchases may only be effected in accordance with the restrictions regarding volume for acquisitions of own shares stated in the Rulebook and in the Safe Harbour Regulation.
  5. A maximum of 5,535,521 own ordinary shares may be repurchased for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000.
  6. Payment for the shares shall be made in cash.

The number of shares in EQT as of the date of this press release is set out in the table below. The resolution to cancel 6,899,011 ordinary shares made by Annual Shareholders' Meeting earlier today is pending registration with the Swedish Company Registration Office but has been reflected in the table below.


Ordinary shares

Class C shares2

Total

Number of issued shares3

1,234,611,900

496,056

1,235,107,956

Number of shares owned by EQT AB4

57,922,610

-

57,922,610

Number of outstanding shares

1,176,689,290

496,056

1,177,185,346

  1. SEK 276.0 / share.
  2. Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote.
  3. Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB
  4. EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends and carry no votes at shareholders' meetings.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-ab-resolves-on-repurchase-of-own-ordinary-shares,c4156178

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4156178/3474214.pdf

Share buyback launch

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt,c3413344

EQT

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eqt-ab-resolves-on-repurchase-of-own-ordinary-shares-302466077.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
