T-Mobile International AG: T-Mobile Responding to Severe Weather Sweeping Through the Central U.S.

UPDATE: May 19, 2025

Community Support Update

T-Mobile teams continue to help communities stay connected in St. Louis, Missouri. We are currently offering free Wi-Fi and device charging at two local Fire Departments. Community members - including first responders - are welcome to stop by anytime. The locations will be open 24 hours a day but may change.

St. Louis Fire Department Engine House 26. Address: 4520 Margaretta Ave., St. Louis, MO 63115

St. Louis Fire Department Engine House 28. Address: 4810 Enright Ave., St. Louis, MO 63108

UPDATE: May 18, 2025

Community Support Update

T-Mobile teams are on the ground in St. Louis, Missouri helping communities stay connected. We are currently offering free Wi-Fi and device charging. Community members - including first responders - are welcome to stop by anytime. The location will be open 24 hours a day but may change.

Metro by T-Mobile retail store at Grand Blvd. Address: 1411 N Grand Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63106

# # #

May 16, 2025

T-Mobile is actively responding to and continues to monitor powerful storms that have brought tornadoes, damaging winds and widespread lightning to parts of Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois and Indiana. This turbulent weather is expected to extend across the Great Plains and to the east coast.

Network Readiness

T-Mobile's network has held up well, with power outages leading to only minimal localized disruptions. In places where the network has had impacts, restoration efforts are underway. Permanent network hardening, including backup power and overlapping coverage, are helping to support the network. And our automation and AI-enabled Self-Organizing Network (SON) continues to help dynamically reroute traffic and maintain coverage while recovery continues.

We have activated our emergency teams who are deploying portable generators and providing refueling support to restore and maintain connectivity to impacted locations.

First Responder & Agency Coordination

We are coordinating with emergency management agencies across the affected states to provide support as needed.

Community Support Readiness

Our Community Support team is monitoring shelter and other needs. We remain ready to deploy portable Wi-Fi, charging stations and connectivity solutions if conditions require.

We will continue to monitor conditions and share updates as the situation evolves. Please visit T-Mobile Emergency Response. Follow the T-Mobile Newsroom on X and Instagram for the latest updates.

# # #

T-Mobile Generator Deployment

