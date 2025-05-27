Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Pre-Stabilisation: Amprion GMBH Dual EUR Long 4 year and 11 year

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 27

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

May 27, 2025

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Amprion GmbH

EUR 500mil Fixed Rate Notes due 05 December 2029

EUR 500mil Fixed Rate Notes due 05 June 2036

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's

Debt Issuance Programme

Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44-207-7475-1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised: Issuer: Amprion GmbH Guarantor (if any): none Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500mil - Long 4 year EUR 500mil - 11 year Description: EUR 500mil Fixed Rate Notes due 2029 EUR 500mil Fixed Rate Notes due 2036 Offer price: tbc Other offer terms: Debt Issuance Programme, denoms 100k/100k, listing Euro MTF Luxembourg. Payment date 05 June 2025 Stabilisation: Stabilisation Coordinator: Stabilising Managers: Commerzbank AG BayernLB DZ BANK AG Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale ING Bank N.V. Landesbank Baden-Württemberg Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB UniCredit Bank AG Stabilisation period expected to start on: May 27, 2025 Stabilisation period expected to end on: no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law. Stabilisation trading venue: Euro MTF Luxembourg

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

