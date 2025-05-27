C2 Blockchain Inc. Announces Plan to Acquire 1,000,000 Cardano Tokens as Part of Long-Term Digital Asset Strategy

Company to allocate full proceeds to ADA as part of long-term treasury diversification strategy; follows updated investment policy and board approval process.

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTC PINK:CBLO), a digital asset infrastructure company, today announced a strategic commitment to acquire 1,000,000 Cardano (ADA) tokens as a long-term addition to its corporate treasury. The acquisition aligns with the Company's broader objective of responsibly integrating decentralized technologies into its balance sheet and capital allocation strategy.

The Company expects to complete the acquisition in phases and may utilize various financing tools available to it, including debt or equity-linked instruments, in accordance with its board-approved treasury policy.

"Cardano represents one of the most advanced, decentralized, and scalable blockchain ecosystems in the market today," said Levi Jacobson, Chief Executive Officer of C2 Blockchain Inc. "This planned acquisition reflects our belief in the long-term potential of proof-of-stake networks and the important role they will play in shaping the next generation of decentralized infrastructure."

Rationale for Cardano (ADA)

Cardano is a third-generation, proof-of-stake blockchain platform known for its academic foundation, formal verification methods, energy efficiency, and decentralized governance. The Company views Cardano as a high-potential layer-one blockchain with long-term utility across digital identity, smart contracts, tokenization, and financial inclusion.

The targeted 1,000,000 ADA acquisition is intended to be held as a core treasury asset and may also be used to support staking operations, subject to applicable regulations and risk controls.

Governance and Custody

The Company's Board of Directors has approved an updated digital asset investment policy permitting the acquisition and custody of cryptocurrencies. This policy was reviewed by the Audit Committee and will be implemented in line with corporate governance best practices. ADA tokens acquired under this program will be held in secure, third-party institutional-grade custody.

Industry Context

C2 Blockchain's actions are aligned with a growing number of publicly traded companies integrating digital assets into their capital allocation strategies:

MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) has acquired more than 190,000 Bitcoin using proceeds from equity and debt offerings as part of a long-term treasury reserve strategy.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) allocated $1.5 billion to Bitcoin in 2021 following an update to its corporate investment policy, and disclosed related risk factors in its 10-K.

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) regularly disclose cryptocurrency holdings and related treasury activity as part of their financial reporting.

C2 Blockchain's strategy differs in its emphasis on Cardano (ADA), which it believes represents a sustainable, scalable, and developer-friendly blockchain protocol suitable for enterprise adoption.

