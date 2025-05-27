Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 27 mai/May 2025) - Awakn Life Sciences Corp. ("Awakn" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce, further to its press releases dated February 27, 2025, April 11, 2025 and April 23, 2025, that Solvonis Therapeutics plc ("Solvonis") has acquired all of the outstanding common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares"), all outstanding restricted share units (the "RSUs") in the capital of the Company, and all outstanding deferred share units (the "DSUs") in the capital of the Company (the "Transaction"), pursuant to an arrangement (the "Arrangement").

Awakn will be delisted market close on May 27, 2025. For further information please see the Company's news release.

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (« Awakn » ou la « Société ») a le plaisir d'annoncer, suite à ses communiqués de presse des 27 février 2025, 11 avril 2025 et 23 avril 2025, que Solvonis Therapeutics plc (« Solvonis ») a acquis la totalité des actions ordinaires en circulation de la Société (les « Actions ordinaires »), la totalité des unités d'actions restreintes en circulation (les « UAR ») et la totalité des unités d'actions différées en circulation (les « UAD ») (la « Transaction »), conformément à un accord (l'« Accord »).

Awakn sera radiée de la cote le 27 mai 2025. Pour plus d'informations, veuillez consulter le communiqué de presse de la Société.

Date : Market Close/Clôture du marchés le 27 mai/May 2025 Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) : AWKN

