

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Hensoldt AG (HAGHY) announced on Tuesday that it has successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting - AGM in person at Munich's Wappenhalle.



The event saw a strong shareholder presence, with 67.98% of the share capital represented. All agenda items received overwhelming approval.



Key resolutions included the distribution of a €0.50 dividend per share, backed by 99.99% of votes. The Executive and Supervisory Boards were granted discharge for the 2024 financial year with 98.91% and 97.19% approval, respectively. The 2024 remuneration report was endorsed by 98.73% of shareholders.



KPMG AG was reappointed as auditor and group auditor for the 2025 financial year, securing 99.15% approval for financial statements and 99.99% for the sustainability report.



Shareholders also elected four new members to the Supervisory Board: Reiner Winkler with 81.87% of the votes, Marco R. Fuchs with 86.23%, Giuseppe Panizzardi with 78.71%, and Raffaella Luglini with 85.42%.



Additionally, the proposed Management Board remuneration system received 85.36% support.



HAGHY is currently trading at $49.33 or 9.52% higher on the OTC Markets OTCPK.



