Modular Medical, Inc.: Registration Is Now Open For Tribe Public's CEO Presentation and Q&A Webinar Event Titled "Making Diabetes Management Simpler: The New Era of Insulin Therapy" Featuring Modular Medical CEO - Wednesday, May 28, 2025

There are 1.9 million individuals with Type 1 Diabetes in the US. 100% of patient population require daily insulin injection. Only 1 out of 3 currently use an insulin pump.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / Modular Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:MODD) ("Modular Medical" or the "Company"), an insulin delivery technology company with the first FDA-cleared patch pump designed specifically to meet the needs of "almost-pumpers" with its user-friendly and affordable design, today announced that Jeb Besser, CEO of Modular Medical, will present at Tribe Public's Webinar Presentation and Q&A Event titled "Making Diabetes Management Simpler: The New Era of Insulin Therapy."The Event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. pacific / 12 p.m. eastern on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. To register to join the complimentary event, please visit the Tribe Public LLC at MODD-Therapy.TribePublic.com .

Once registered, participants may begin forwarding their questions for the CEO to Tribe Public at research@tribepublic.com or share their questions via the ZOOM chat feature during the event. Tribe Public's Managing Member, John F. Heerdink, Jr., will host the event and relay all questions to management.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: MODD) is a development-stage medical device company that intends to launch the next generation of insulin delivery technology. Using its patented technologies, the Company seeks to eliminate the tradeoff between complexity and efficacy, thereby making top quality insulin delivery both affordable and simple to learn. Its mission is to improve access to the highest standard of glycemic control for people with diabetes taking it beyond "superusers" and providing "diabetes care for the rest of us."

Modular Medical was founded by Paul DiPerna, a seasoned medical device professional and microfluidics engineer. Prior to founding Modular Medical, Mr. DiPerna was the founder (in 2005) of Tandem Diabetes and invented and designed its insulin pump. More information is available at https://modular-medical.com .

All trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

ABOUT TRIBE PUBLIC LLC

Tribe Public LLC, headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a distinguished organization that facilitates corporate sponsored global webinars and in-person meetings events across 36 premier venues throughout the United States. Tribe Public's events are tailored to address topics of significant interest to its members, with a particular emphasis on providing direct access to management teams and leading experts from diverse sectors who seek to enhance awareness of their products, achievements, and strategic initiatives. The Tribe's membership is composed primarily of Family Offices, Portfolio Managers, Registered Investment Advisors, Accredited Investors, Sell Side Analysts, and media professionals, all of whom benefit from exclusive opportunities for business development, community building, and informed dialogue in a collegial setting. Members are actively encouraged to shape the event agenda by submitting speaker and company preferences through Tribe Public's complimentary "Wish List" process on its website, ensuring that the programming reflects the evolving interests of its sophisticated community. To learn more about Tribe Public's offerings and to participate in upcoming events, visit their website at: http://www.tribepublic.com/

