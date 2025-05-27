Alset AI Ventures Inc.: Alset Launches Lyken.AI: A Strategic Repositioning of Cedarcross to Accelerate Scalable AI Infrastructure Solutions Across North America

Lyken.AI to introduce Differentiated PaaS offering to Meet Strong Demand for AI Infrastructure

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / Alset AI Ventures Inc. (TSXV:GPUS)(OTC PINK:GPUSF)(FSE:1R60, WKN:A3ESVQ) ("Alset AI" or the "Company") an artificial intelligence ("AI") venture company advancing innovation through strategic investment and cloud computing solutions, is pleased to announce the official rebrand and transformation of its infrastructure portfolio company, Cedarcross International Technologies Inc., into Lyken.AI ("Lyken"). The move positions Lyken as a next-generation platform-as-a-service ("PaaS") provider built to address the urgent and growing need for scalable AI infrastructure solutions in Canada and across North America.

Strategic Highlights:

PaaS Model: Lyken delivers full-stack infrastructure-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service capabilities, enabling clients to move from concept to execution with one partner.

Expansion: Lyken is actively exploring data centre acquisitions and development opportunities to meet demand and further scale revenue.

Ecosystem-Driven Scale: Lyken will operate alongside a tremendous partner network including Super Micro, NVIDIA, and Earthmade, enabling advanced compute and sustainable infrastructure solutions.

Commercial Acceleration: In partnership with Silver Birch, Lyken is building a go-to-market strategy to build a robust sales pipeline across Canada and the United States.

Purposeful Brand Identity: The Lyken name, inspired by natural ecosystems, symbolizes intelligent infrastructure and adaptive, client-focused solutions.

As part of its transformation, Lyken will launch a new corporate website by the end of Q3 2025, designed to showcase its platform capabilities, ecosystem partnerships, and turnkey infrastructure solutions. The site will serve as a central hub for customers, partners, and investors seeking to engage with Lyken's end-to-end AI infrastructure offerings. With this revamped strategic focus, Lyken is well positioned to become a prominent boutique AI infrastructure platform, designed from inception to deliver margin-rich solutions, reduce time-to-deployment, and scale compute resources as demand accelerates.

"Lyken is more than a name change - it's the foundation of a modern, integrated, and differentiated platform to meet the significant demand for AI compute power," said Adam Ingrao, CEO of Alset AI. "With this transformation, Lyken will be a cornerstone of our growth strategy: a complete end-to-end solution that enables AI companies to scale AI deployment with speed, confidence, and efficiency."

According to the International Data Corporation and Fortune Business Insights, global infrastructure spend for AI is forecast to grow from $46.15 billion in 2024 to $356.14 billion by 2032, representing a 29.1% CAGR, with North America expected to continue leading this wave of capital and innovation¹.

Alset AI is a pioneering AI and cloud computing investment firm, committed to nurturing high-potential technology companies. Through a combination of capital, strategic advisory, and cloud computing alliances, Alset AI is shaping the future of artificial intelligence and building an AI-focused venture capital platform poised for substantial growth.

