Alset AI Ventures Inc.: Alset AI Appoints Chief Executive Officer Adam Ingrao to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Alset AI Ventures Inc. (TSXV:GPUS)(OTC:GPUSF)(FSE:1R60, WKN:A3ESVQ) ("Alset AI" or the "Company") an artificial intelligence ("AI") venture company advancing innovation through strategic investment and cloud computing solutions is pleased to announce that Adam Ingrao, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective July 21, 2025.

Mr. Ingrao joined Alset AI as Chief Executive Officer on November 18, 2024. He brings a wealth of leadership experience in scaling and transforming businesses across global markets, with a proven track record in value creation and commercial growth in both the public and private sectors. His career spans key leadership roles at globally recognized organizations, including Reebok, Ralph Lauren, the National Football League (NFL), and Dorel Industries.

Most recently, Mr. Ingrao served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Microcel Corporation ("Microcel"), a Canadian consumer technology distribution company acquired by Atar Capital. During his tenure from early 2020 to July 2024, he led the modernization of the business, secured commercial partnerships with Google, Anker, and Starlink, and oversaw a successful strategic sale of the company. Prior to Microcel, Mr. Ingrao held senior executive positions at Dorel Industries, including Global Senior Vice President of Sales and Strategy for the Dorel Sports division, where he spearheaded global omni-channel strategies for brands such as Cannondale, GT, and Schwinn.

Mr. Ingrao's appointment to the Company is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Alset AI Ventures Inc.

Alset AI is a pioneering AI and cloud computing investment firm, committed to nurturing high- potential technology companies. Through a combination of capital, strategic advisory, and cloud computing alliances, Alset AI is shaping the future of artificial intelligence and building an AI-focused venture capital platform poised for substantial growth.

For further information about Alset AI Ventures Inc., please contact:

Investor Relations

Adam Ingrao

Chief Executive Officer

T: 236.312.6744

E: ir@alsetai.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") related to the Company's intentions to scale its AI infrastructure business. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this press release. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Alset AI's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, and unforeseen events and developments. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Alset AI. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Alset AI undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in its most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

