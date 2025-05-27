Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 675213 | ISIN: NO0010096985 | Ticker-Symbol: DNQ
Tradegate
27.05.25 | 21:45
21,500 Euro
+1,51 % +0,320
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
EQUINOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQUINOR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,41021,51027.05.
21,38021,50027.05.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.05.2025 23:22 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Equinor ASA: Execution of debt capital market transactions

On Tuesday May 27, 2025 Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR), guaranteed by Equinor Energy AS, executed the following debt capital market transactions:

  • Issue of USD 550 million 4.25% Notes due June 2, 2028
  • Issue of USD 400 million 4.50% Notes due September 3, 2030
  • Issue of USD 800 million 5.125% Notes due June 3, 2035

The net proceeds from the issue of the Notes will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment or purchase of existing debt or other purposes described in the prospectus supplement for the issue of Notes. The transaction will increase the financial flexibility of the company.

The offering is scheduled to close on June 3, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions.

Any public offering in the United States is being made solely by means of a prospectus supplement to the prospectus included in the Registration Statement filed by Equinor ASA and Equinor Energy AS, and previously declared effective.

Further information from:

Investor relations:
Bård Glad Pedersen, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations,
+47 918 01 791

Press:
Rikke Høistad Sjøberg, Media Relations,
+47 901 01 451

Finance:
Sverre Serck-Hanssen, Vice President, Capital Markets,
+47 951 68 342

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Equinor ASA nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement. The prospectus and related preliminary prospectus supplement may be obtained by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, you may request these documents by calling (1) Barclays Capital Inc. at 1-888-603-5847, (2) BofA Securities, Inc. at 1-800-294-1322, (3) Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. at 1-800-503-4611, (4) Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC at 1-866-471-2526, or (5) J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at 1-212-834-4533.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.