Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2025) - Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (the "REIT" or "Northwest") today announced the results of its 2025 annual meeting of unitholders (the "Meeting"). The REIT also announced the appointment of Robert Julien as Chair of the Board of Trustees (the "Board") and the formation of an Investment Committee.

Voting Results

All of the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular, dated April 1, 2025, prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as Trustees. Detailed results of the vote for the election of the Board held at the Meeting are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Peter Aghar 92,030,560 84.838% 16,447,067 15.162% Graham Garner 103,057,040 95.003% 5,420,587 4.997% Robert Julien 107,486,725 99.172% 897,336 0.828% Laura King 79,371,649 73.169% 29,105,978 26.831% David Klein 85,181,428 78.524% 23,296,199 21.476% Karine MacIndoe 99,820,271 92.019% 8,657,356 7.981% Maureen O'Connell 86,808,878 80.025% 21,668,749 19.975%



The REIT's report of voting results on other matters presented at the Meeting can be found at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Board and Management team of the REIT would like to thank Dale Klein, the departing Chair of the Board, for his commitment and valuable contributions to the REIT and wish him the best in his future endeavours.

'On behalf of the Board, we extend our thanks to Dale Klein for his leadership and dedication over the past few years,' said Robert Julien, incoming Chair of the Board of Northwest. 'His guidance during a pivotal period-shaping strategy, enhancing governance, and refocusing leadership-has been instrumental. His efforts in transforming Northwest's capital structure have laid the foundation for long-term success. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.'

Chair of the Board and Investment Committee

Following the Meeting, the REIT's Board appointed Robert Julien as Chair of Board. Maureen O'Connell and Laura King will continue as Chair of the Audit Committee and Chair of the Compensation, Governance & Nominating Committee, respectively.

The Board also formed an Investment Committee and appointed Graham Garner as Chair of the Investment Committee.

About Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Northwest provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at May 14, 2025, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 169 income-producing properties and 15.8 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in North America, Brazil, Europe, and Australasia. The REIT's portfolio of medical outpatient buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. Northwest leverages its global workforce in eight countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators. For additional information please visit: www.nwhreit.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/253596

SOURCE: Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT