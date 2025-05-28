McFarlane Lake Mining Limited: McFarlane Discovers New High Grade Gold Mineralization West of the McMillan Mine Returning 8.5 GPT Gold Over 4.10 Metres

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / McFarlane Lake Mining Limited (CSE:MLM)(OTCQB:MLMLF), ("McFarlane Lake" or "the Company"), a Canadian gold exploration and development company, today announces results of recent exploration drilling at its 100% owned McMillan Mine property located approximately 70 kilometres west of Sudbury, Ontario.

Exploration Highlights

Hole MLMM-25-09 was drilled in an unexplored area west of the McMillan Mine to intersect several overlapping Electro Magnetic Plates (EM Plates) or geophysical anomalies (Figure 1).

The hole intersected three zones of mineralization returning 13.3 gpt gold over 2.60 m within 8.5 gpt gold over 4.10 m (Zone 1), 32.9 gpt gold over 0.7 m within 3.7 gpt gold over 7.25 m (Zone 2) and 5.1 gptgold over 4.25 m within 2.2 gpt gold over 16.05 m (Zone 3).

Gold mineralization has now been extended 80 meters to the west (along strike) and at depth to the deepest intercept on the property at 530 metres from surface (Figure 1 and Figure 2).

Down Hole Geophysics continue to add significant value to exploration at the McMillan Mine, with all recent mineralized intersections occurring within the boundaries of identified EM plates.

Assays on Holes MLMM-25-10 and MLMM-25-11 are pending. Hole MLMM-25-10 was drilled to target an EM plate below the historic mine workings while hole MLMM-25-11 was drilled to test the trend of gold mineralization to surface (see Figure 1 and 2). Both drill holes intersected the targeted mineralization with visible gold present.

Figure 1 - Drill Hole MLMM-25-09 gold intercepts - Looking North-East

Table 1 - Drill Hole MLMM-25-09 Highlight Gold Intercepts



(1) Thicknesses are core lengths; true widths are not known.

All three holes (MLMM-09, MLMM-10, MLMM-11) represent significant step outs from the McMillan mine workings extending the depth of mineralization from 275 meters below the historic mine to 540 meters in depth (Figure 2).

Hole MLMM-25-09 demonstrates excellent continuity of mineralization extending the mineralized envelope over 80 m to the west of hole MLMM-25-03 and over 120 m west of the historic workings of the McMillan Mine.

Hole MLMM-25-11 intersected mineralization (assays pending) approximately 200 meters vertically below surface and 100 metres east of the historic mine workings. The extension of this zone to surface, which remains open, will be tested in future drilling. Prospecting for the surface expression of this mineralization is under way.

Hole MLMM-25-10 tested a strong Borehole EM anomaly approximately 60 metres below the historic mine workings and was successful in intersecting a large, mineralized zone with visible gold.

"Expanding the gold mineralization envelope is our near-term exploration goal, and we just achieved that, pushing it east, west and at depth. It just keeps getting bigger," said Mark Trevisiol, Chairman and CEO of McFarlane Lake Mining.

This recent drilling again demonstrates the significance of EM geophysics to find gold at the McMillan Mine site. Subsequently holes (MLMM-25-09 and 11) were surveyed and both surveys again identified more EM geophysical plates for future exploration and resource definition drilling.

Figure 2 - McMillan Property- Longitudinal Section looking North

Table 2. Details of drill holes reported in this press release.

Drill Hole Azimuth

(Degrees) Dip

(Degrees) Length

(metres) Easting (UTM) Northing (UTM) MLMM-25-09 180 -83 570 438482.3 5110066 MLMM-25-10 168 -56 480 438493.5 5110215 MLMM-25-11 178 -63 300 438679.2 5110068

Corporate Update

The company is also announcing today the retirement of Roger Emdin, the company COO, effective May 31, 2025. Roger will be staying on as a board member and a consultant to the company. "Roger has been with us for nearly 5 years. From our early days as a private company, to then becoming public, and then helping guide and develop compliant gold resources in our portfolio. We thank Roger for his work at McFarlane and look forward to his continued involvement as a board member and Consultant", said Mark Trevisiol, CEO of McFarlane.

The company also announces today that Winston Whymark is joining the company as its Manager of Exploration. Winston has been working with the company for nearly a year as a consultant and has been managing the exploration program at the company's McMillan Mine property where numerous high grade gold intersects have been discovered. Winston holds a Technologists Diploma in Geological and Mining Engineering from Cambrian College. He has worked for over 16 years, the majority of which have been in management exploration roles with Argonaut Gold and Inventus Mining. "We are delighted to have Winston join the McFarlane team. He's a hands on manager and has lead numerous field exploration programs. He is well experienced with the geology in and around Northern Eastern Ontario, we welcome Winston to our team," said Mark Trevisiol, CEO of McFarlane.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Mark Trevisiol, Chief Executive Officer

McFarlane Lake Mining Limited

info@mcfarlanelakemining.com

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Wesley Whymark, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist for the company, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

Technical Information

The drill core samples collected by McFarlane Lake Mining and described in this news release were NQ size core placed in core boxes by the drill crew contracted by the company. Core was then transported by McFarlane personnel to a secure processing facility. The core is then reviewed with core metreage blocks checked to verify core integrity, geologically logged and samples marked. Core samples are cut in half, with one half remaining in the box and the other inserted into a clean plastic bag with a sample tag. Certified reference materials are inserted into the sample stream at a rate no less than 10%. Samples are then transported in secure sealed bags with security tags for preparation and assay by MSA Labs in Timmins, a certified lab with AC89, IAS accreditation and compliance with ISO/IEC standard 17025:2017. Samples reported were crushed in their entirety to 70% passing 2 mm, with one 300 to 500 g subsample split placed into a jar for analysis by photon assay. Samples with visible gold were photon assayed to completion by splitting the sample into multiple 300 to 500g jars until no material remains.

About McFarlane Lake Mining Limited

McFarlane is a gold exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of properties. The past producing McMillan and Mongowin gold properties, located 70 km west of Sudbury, Ontario, the past producing West Hawk Lake property located immediately west of the Ontario-Manitoba border, and the High Lake gold property (click on http//www.mcfarlanelakemining.com/properties/ for compliant high grade gold resource statement on High Lake) located east of the Ontario-Manitoba border and 8 km from the West Hawk Lake property. McFarlane also owns the Michaud/Munro mineral property situated 115 km east of Timmins along the so-called "Golden Highway". McFarlane is a "reporting issuer" under applicable securities legislation in the provinces of, British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

Additional information on McFarlane can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or at on its website at www.mcfarlanelakemining.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release, including without limitation; anticipated results of geophysical surveys or drilling programs, estimated timing, geological interpretations and potential mineral recovery processes. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of McFarlane to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Filing Statement dated as of January 14, 2022, which is available for view on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release, and McFarlane disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: McFarlane Lake Mining Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/mcfarlane-discovers-new-high-grade-gold-mineralization-west-of-the-mcmillan-mine-1032566