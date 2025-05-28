

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors (GM) announced that it plans to invest $888 million in its Tonawanda Propulsion plant to support the production of the sixth generation of the company's V-8 engines, used in full-size trucks and SUVs. The investment includes new machinery, equipment, and tools, as well as facility renovations.



Tonawanda Propulsion, represented by UAW Local 774, will continue to produce the fifth generation of GM's V-8 engine while the plant prepares for the next generation's start of production in 2027.



In January 2023, the company announced a half-billion-dollar investment in its Flint Engine plant for production of the sixth generation of V-8 engines.



