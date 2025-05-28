

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) announced that it has priced a $1.0 billion underwritten public offering of senior unsecured notes. The notes include $500 million of 4.650% senior notes due 2030; $500 million of 5.250% senior notes due 2035.



The company noted that it expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include debt repayment--including its 7.875% and 7.750% senior notes due 2026--, share repurchases and working capital.



The offering is expected to close on May 29, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



