

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar recovered from recent lows against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 2-day high of 1.8918 against the euro and more than a 3-week high of 1.0779 against the Australian dollar, from a recent 5-day low of 1.9104 and a 2-day low of 1.0851, respectively.



Against the yen, the kiwi advanced to nearly a 2-week high of 86.39 from a recent low of 85.48.



The kiwi edged up to 0.5980 against the U.S. dollar, from a recent 5-day low of 0.5924.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.87 against the euro, 1.06 against the aussie, 88.00 against the yen and 0.61 against the greenback.



