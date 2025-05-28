

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Unemployment from Germany and revised GDP and consumer spending from France are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's import prices for April. Import prices are forecast to fall 1.4 percent month-on-month, faster than the 1.0 percent decrease in March.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes revised GDP, consumer spending and producer prices. The initial estimate showed that the economy grew 0.1 percent in the first quarter. Consumer spending is forecast to grow 0.8 percent on a monthly basis in April, in contrast to the 1.0 percent decrease in March.



At 3.55 am ET, the Federal Labor Agency is scheduled to release Germany's unemployment for May. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 6.3 percent.



