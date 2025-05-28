Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.05.2025
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
Duni Group and Musée de la Toile de Jouy Unite in a Unique Design Collaboration

Duni Group is launching a new collection in partnership with the French heritage museum Musée de la Toile de Jouy. The collection merges French craftsmanship tradition with Scandinavian design, featuring tableware products adorned with the historic pattern Les Quatre Parties du Monde, created in 1790 by Jean-Baptiste Huet.

MALMÖ, Sweden, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This exclusive collaboration marks the first time this classic Toile de Jouy motif is made available to a wider consumer market - in the form of modern and sustainable tableware products. The collection is developed with a focus on quality, aesthetics, and cultural heritage, targeting a design-conscious audience.

- "We are deeply honored and inspired to collaborate with Musée de la Toile de Jouy. Their rich design heritage meets our passion for sustainable table setting - together, we have created something both beautiful and meaningful. We hope this collection sparks curiosity, joy, and fosters new stories around the table," says Karen Marini, Marketing and Brands Manager, Duni Group.

The Les Quatre Parties du Monde pattern, taken directly from the Musée de la Toile de Jouy archives, is based on Cesare Ripa's Iconologia and depicts the four then-known continents - Europe, Asia, Africa, and America - surrounded by an exotic array of wildlife. The collection is offered in three elegant colors - blue, burgundy, and black - that both highlight the pattern and provide flexibility to create classic or contemporary table settings. The range includes carefully selected tableware items in various formats - from Dunicel® tête-à-tête to napkins in both classic 3-ply quality and sustainable Bio Dunisoft® material.

- "Through this collaboration, Duni masterfully embraces the textile heritage to illuminate this cultural legacy at the dining table and carry forward the spirit of Christophe-Philippe Oberkampf. The subtle beauty of the Toile de Jouy motifs and the depth of their stories are sure to captivate the eye and spark the imagination with this refined collection," says Chrystel Delin, Development and Communications Manager at the Musée de la Toile de Jouy.

The collection is launched primarily in its home market of France but is also represented in other selected European markets. It forms part of Duni's long-term commitment to the premium segment. Through this collaboration, Duni strengthens its position as an innovative design partner successfully combining cultural heritage with contemporary lifestyle and sustainable development.

CONTACT:
Amanda Larsson
Head of Communications
+46 (0)76-608 33 08
amanda.larsson@duni.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/295/4155726/a85c5690f7021a2d_org.jpg

audelemaitrephotographe-duni-web-38

https://mb.cision.com/Public/295/4155726/95a31e77f4f46c16_org.jpg

audelemaitrephotographe-duni-web-131

https://mb.cision.com/Public/295/4155726/96152a7948f18236_org.jpg

audelemaitrephotographe-duni-web-40

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/duni-group-and-musee-de-la-toile-de-jouy-unite-in-a-unique-design-collaboration-302466797.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
