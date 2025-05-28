

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Home improvement retailer Kingfisher Plc (KGF.L) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter sales grew 1.6 percent from last year to 3.31 billion pounds. At constant currency rates, sales grew 2.2 percent and the increase was 1.8 percent on a like-for-like or LFL basis.



Underlying total sales growth was 3.1 percent.



The company noted that volume and transaction growth was driven by seasonal categories, which had a positive mix impact on average selling price. Retail price inflation was flat.



In the quarter, e-commerce sales increased 9.3 percent.



UK & Ireland sales increased 6.1 percent to 1.73 billion pounds, while sales from France fell 4.9 percent to 976 million pounds.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, the company continues to expect adjusted profit before tax of approximately 480 million pounds to 540 million pounds.



Thierry Garnier, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'It is still early in the year and consumer sentiment remains mixed across our markets. We are focused on executing our strategic growth priorities, maintaining discipline on margin and costs, and driving shareholder returns. We are confident in delivering our full year guidance.'



