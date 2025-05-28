























BANGKOK, May 28, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Sappe PCL (SAPPE), a pioneer in beverage innovation from Thailand that has gained recognition among consumers worldwide, is set to reinforce its global brand ambition at THAIFEX - ANUGA ASIA 2025, Asia's premier food and beverage trade exhibition. The event will take place from May 27-31, 2025, at Booth 1-QQ01, Impact Challenger Hall 1, Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok, Thailand.The highlight of this year's showcase is the official launch of Mogu Mogu's new global campaign, "Life's too Short, You Gotta Chew" presenting the world's first Snackable Drink, a category created by SAPPE itself. The campaign marks a major milestone in reshaping the global beverage experience by blending taste, texture, and lifestyle in one fun and refreshing product.Mission to Mars: A Thai Brand Journey to the Future of Global GrowthUnder the concept of "Mission to Mars," SAPPE's exhibition booth is designed to resemble a spacecraft transporting over 10 beverage brands from Thailand on a journey into the future. The concept symbolizes bold creativity, forward thinking, and the ambition to share Thai-made innovations with consumers worldwide.Featured products include Mogu Mogu, Sappe Aloe Vera, Sappe Beauti, and the company's newest innovations designed with a strong focus on quality, taste, functionality, health benefits, and environmental responsibility, to meet the evolving preferences of today's global consumers.Mogu Mogu: Turning Ordinary Days into Chewable FunThe "Life's too Short, You Gotta Chew" campaign makes its global debut at the event, supported by three vibrant new TV commercials. The campaign highlights Mogu Mogu's playful, upbeat personality and connects with today's young consumers who seek Social Connection, FOMO (Fear of Missing Out), Instant Gratification, and a lifestyle filled with fun and spontaneity.SAPPE is working with key partners in major international markets including South Korea, Philippines, France, and the United Kingdom to expand the campaign's global reach and deepen engagement with Mogu Mogu's growing fan base. The company aims to significantly increase international brand engagement by the end of this year.Beyond Export: SAPPE's Vision to Build a Lasting Global BrandMs. Piyajit Rackariyapong, Chief Executive Officer of SAPPE, said: "We don't just export beverages. Our mission is to build a brand from Thailand that leads with innovation, offers new excitement and drinking experiences to consumers, and brings positivity into people's everyday lives."SAPPE's consistent participation in THAIFEX - ANUGA ASIA for over a decade reflects the company's commitment to becoming a creative force in the global beverage industry driven by bold ideas, cultural connection, and consumer empathy.THAIFEX - ANUGA ASIA: A Global Value Chain GatewayOrganized by Thailand's Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) in partnership with the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Koelnmesse Germany, THAIFEX - ANUGA ASIA serves as a critical platform for Asian food and beverage brands to connect with the global value chain. SAPPE continues to be one of the most prominent Thai brands recognized annually on this stage.Visit SAPPE at Booth 1-QQ01, IMPACT Challenger Hall 1, Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok, Thailand, throughout the 5-day event. Follow Mogu Mogu's global journey at www.mogumogu.comAbout SAPPESappe Public Company Limited (SAPPE) is a leading Thai beverage innovator and the owner of several iconic brands. The company specializes in fruit juice and functional drinks, developed to serve the modern lifestyle of consumers across global markets. SAPPE currently exports to over 100 countries worldwide, with a strong presence in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.Its portfolio includes globally recognized brands such as Mogu Mogu, the world's first Snackable Drink; Sappe Aloe Vera, known for its refreshing taste and natural ingredients; and Sappe Beauti, a health-focused functional drink line. SAPPE is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand, and is listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) under the symbol SAPPE.Driven by innovation, consumer insights, and sustainability, SAPPE is committed to delivering high-quality products that bring joy, well-being, and new experiences to people around the world.Sappe official: https://www.sappe.com/en/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sappeplaygroundInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/mogumogu_global/Line: https://shop.line.me/@sappeonlineShopee: https://shopee.co.th/sappe.officialEmail: corpcom@sappe.comSource: SAPPECopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.