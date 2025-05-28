

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German import prices declined for the first time in six months in April due to the sharp fall in energy prices, Destatis reported Wednesday.



Import prices registered an annual fall of 0.4 percent in April, in contrast to the 2.1 percent increase in March. This was the first decline since October.



The 11.2 percent fall in energy prices had the biggest impact on overall development of import prices. Excluding energy prices, import prices rose 0.8 percent from the last year.



On a monthly basis, import prices were down 1.7 percent, marking the biggest fall since the start of the Covid-19 crisis in April 2020.



Data showed that export prices grew 1.0 percent but weaker than the 2.0 percent rise in March. Month-on-month, export prices fell 0.5 percent.



