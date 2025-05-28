

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The U.S. dollar rose to an 8-day high of 144.77 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 144.14.



Against the euro, the pound and the Swiss franc, the greenback advanced to 5-day highs of 1.1296, 1.3461 and 0.8292 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1337, 1.3514 and 0.8272, respectively.



Against the Australia and the Canada dollars, the greenback climbed to 5-day highs of 0.6426 and 1.3839 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.6448 and 1.3810, respectively.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to resistance around 149.00 against the yen, 1.11 against the euro, 1.32 against the pound, 0.84 against the franc, 0.63 against the aussie and 1.40 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News