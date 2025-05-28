AECI Limited - Report on proceedings at the Annual General Meeting
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 28
AECI LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
Registration number: 1924/002590/06
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238
Bond company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
(AECI)
REPORT ON PROCEEDINGS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
At the 101st Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of AECI (AGM) held on Tuesday, 27 May 2025, all of the ordinary and special resolutions proposed thereat were approved by the requisite majority of votes. In this regard, AECI confirms the voting statistics from the AGM as follows:
Resolution
Votes cast
Number of shares voted
Percentage of shares voted
Abstentions
For
Against
Ordinary resolution No. 1:
Re-appointment of the independent external auditor and appointment of designated individual audit partner
99.47%
0.53%
99 636 877
94.43%
0.18%
Ordinary resolution No. 2.1:
Re-election of non-executive director - Mr WH Dissinger
99.88%
0.12%
99 636 877
94.43%
0.18%
Ordinary resolution No. 2.2:
Re-election of non-executive director - Ms FFT Dludlu (De Buck)
99.88%
0.12%
97 693 339
92.58%
2.02%
Ordinary resolution No. 2.3:
Re-election of non-executive director - Ms AM Roets
99.88%
0.12%
99 636 877
94.43%
0.18%
Ordinary resolution No. 2.4:
Re-election of non-executive director - Ms PG Sibiya
99.69%
0.31%
95 650 963
90.65%
3.96%
Ordinary resolution No. 3:
Re-election of executive director - Mr H Riemensperger
99.76%
0.24%
99 636 877
94.43%
0.18%
Ordinary resolution No. 4.1:
Election of non-executive director - Ms NT Moholi
99.89%
0.11%
97 693 339
92.58%
2.02%
Ordinary resolution No. 4.2:
Election of non-executive director - Mr J Ndlovu
99.89%
0.11%
99 636 877
94.43%
0.18%
Ordinary resolution No. 4.3:
Election of non-executive director - Mr B Mawasha
99.49%
0.51%
99 636 877
94.43%
0.18%
Ordinary resolution No. 5.1:
Election of Audit Committee member - Ms AM Roets
99.88%
0.12%
99 636 877
94.43%
0.18%
Ordinary resolution No. 5.2:
Election of Audit Committee member - Ms FFT Dludlu (De Buck)
99.43%
0.57%
94 997 768
90.03%
4.58%
Ordinary resolution No. 5.3:
Election of Audit Committee member - Mr WH Dissinger
99.66%
0.34%
99 636 877
94.43%
0.18%
Ordinary resolution No. 6.1:
Election of Social, Ethics & Sustainability Committee member - Ms FFT Dludlu (De Buck)
99.88%
0.12%
97 040 144
91.97%
2.64%
Ordinary resolution No. 6.2:
Election of Social, Ethics & Sustainability Committee member - Ms PM O'Brien
99.89%
0.11%
99 636 877
94.43%
0.18%
Ordinary resolution No. 6.3:
Election of Social, Ethics & Sustainability Committee member - Mr B Mawasha
99.76%
0.24%
99 636 877
94.43%
0.18%
Ordinary resolution No. 6.4:
Election of Social, Ethics & Sustainability Committee member - Ms PG Sibiya
99.69%
0.31%
94 997 768
90.03%
4.58%
Ordinary resolution No. 7.1:
Non-binding advisory resolution: Remuneration policy
85.08%
14.92%
99 636 877
94.43%
0.18%
Ordinary resolution No. 7.2:
Non-binding advisory resolution: Implementation report
90.08%
9.92%
99 580 028
94.37%
0.24%
Ordinary resolution No. 8:
Directors' authority to implement special and ordinary resolutions
95.83%
4.17%
99 636 877
94.43%
0.18%
Special resolution No. 1.1:
Directors' fees - Board: Chairperson
99.76%
0.24%
99 636 877
94.43%
0.18%
Special resolution No. 1.2:
Directors' fees - Board: Non-Executive Director
99.89%
0.11%
99 636 877
94.43%
0.18%
Special resolution No. 1.3:
Directors' fees - Audit Committee: Chairperson
99.89%
0.11%
99 636 877
94.43%
0.18%
Special resolution No. 1.4:
Directors' fees - Risk Committee: Chairperson
99.89%
0.11%
99 636 877
94.43%
0.18%
Special resolution No. 1.5:
Directors' fees - Environment, Health and Safety Committee: Chairperson
99.89%
0.11%
99 636 877
94.43%
0.18%
Special resolution No. 1.6:
Directors' fees - Remuneration & Human Capital Committee: Chairperson
99.87%
0.13%
99 636 877
94.43%
0.18%
Special resolution No. 1.7:
Directors' fees - Social, Ethics & Sustainability Committee: Chairperson
99.87%
0.13%
99 636 877
94.43%
0.18%
Special resolution No. 1.8:
Directors' fees - Nominations, Governance & Directors' Affairs Committee: Chairperson
99.89%
0.11%
99 636 877
94.43%
0.18%
Special resolution No. 1.9:
Directors' fees - Investment, Innovation & Technology Committee: Chairperson
99.89%
0.11%
99 636 877
94.43%
0.18%
Special resolution No. 1.10:
Directors' fees - Audit Committee: Member
99.89%
0.11%
99 636 877
94.43%
0.18%
Special resolution No. 1.11:
Directors' fees - Remuneration & Human Capital Committee: Member
99.89%
0.11%
99 636 877
94.43%
0.18%
Special resolution No. 1.12:
Directors' fees - Social, Ethics & Sustainability Committee: Member
99.89%
0.11%
99 636 877
94.43%
0.18%
Special resolution No. 1.13:
Directors' fees - Other Board Committees: Member
99.89%
0.11%
99 636 877
94.43%
0.18%
Special resolution No. 1.14:
Directors' fees - Special meeting attendance fee
99.76%
0.24%
99 635 345
94.43%
0.18%
Special resolution No. 1.15:
Directors' fees - Per-trip allowance
99.87%
0.13%
99 635 345
94.43%
0.18%
Special resolution No. 2:
Approval of financial assistance to related or inter-related company
95.94%
4.06%
99 636 877
94.43%
0.18%
Notes:
- The total issued share capital of AECI is 105 517 780 listed ordinary shares and 3 000 000 listed cumulative preference shares.
- Percentages of shares voted are calculated in relation to the total issued ordinary share capital of AECI.
- Percentages of shares voted for and against are calculated in relation to the total number of ordinary shares voted in respect of each resolution.
- Abstentions are calculated as a percentage in relation to the total issued ordinary share capital of AECI.
Woodmead, Sandton
28 May 2025
Equity Sponsor: One Capital
Debt Sponsor: Questco Corporate Advisory