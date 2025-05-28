AECI Limited - Report on proceedings at the Annual General Meeting

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 28

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

Registration number: 1924/002590/06

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI)

REPORT ON PROCEEDINGS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the 101st Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of AECI (AGM) held on Tuesday, 27 May 2025, all of the ordinary and special resolutions proposed thereat were approved by the requisite majority of votes. In this regard, AECI confirms the voting statistics from the AGM as follows:

Resolution Votes cast Number of shares voted Percentage of shares voted Abstentions For Against Ordinary resolution No. 1: Re-appointment of the independent external auditor and appointment of designated individual audit partner 99.47% 0.53% 99 636 877 94.43% 0.18% Ordinary resolution No. 2.1: Re-election of non-executive director - Mr WH Dissinger 99.88% 0.12% 99 636 877 94.43% 0.18% Ordinary resolution No. 2.2: Re-election of non-executive director - Ms FFT Dludlu (De Buck) 99.88% 0.12% 97 693 339 92.58% 2.02% Ordinary resolution No. 2.3: Re-election of non-executive director - Ms AM Roets 99.88% 0.12% 99 636 877 94.43% 0.18% Ordinary resolution No. 2.4: Re-election of non-executive director - Ms PG Sibiya 99.69% 0.31% 95 650 963 90.65% 3.96% Ordinary resolution No. 3: Re-election of executive director - Mr H Riemensperger 99.76% 0.24% 99 636 877 94.43% 0.18% Ordinary resolution No. 4.1: Election of non-executive director - Ms NT Moholi 99.89% 0.11% 97 693 339 92.58% 2.02% Ordinary resolution No. 4.2: Election of non-executive director - Mr J Ndlovu 99.89% 0.11% 99 636 877 94.43% 0.18% Ordinary resolution No. 4.3: Election of non-executive director - Mr B Mawasha 99.49% 0.51% 99 636 877 94.43% 0.18% Ordinary resolution No. 5.1: Election of Audit Committee member - Ms AM Roets 99.88% 0.12% 99 636 877 94.43% 0.18% Ordinary resolution No. 5.2: Election of Audit Committee member - Ms FFT Dludlu (De Buck) 99.43% 0.57% 94 997 768 90.03% 4.58% Ordinary resolution No. 5.3: Election of Audit Committee member - Mr WH Dissinger 99.66% 0.34% 99 636 877 94.43% 0.18% Ordinary resolution No. 6.1: Election of Social, Ethics & Sustainability Committee member - Ms FFT Dludlu (De Buck) 99.88% 0.12% 97 040 144 91.97% 2.64% Ordinary resolution No. 6.2: Election of Social, Ethics & Sustainability Committee member - Ms PM O'Brien 99.89% 0.11% 99 636 877 94.43% 0.18% Ordinary resolution No. 6.3: Election of Social, Ethics & Sustainability Committee member - Mr B Mawasha 99.76% 0.24% 99 636 877 94.43% 0.18% Ordinary resolution No. 6.4: Election of Social, Ethics & Sustainability Committee member - Ms PG Sibiya 99.69% 0.31% 94 997 768 90.03% 4.58% Ordinary resolution No. 7.1: Non-binding advisory resolution: Remuneration policy 85.08% 14.92% 99 636 877 94.43% 0.18% Ordinary resolution No. 7.2: Non-binding advisory resolution: Implementation report 90.08% 9.92% 99 580 028 94.37% 0.24% Ordinary resolution No. 8: Directors' authority to implement special and ordinary resolutions 95.83% 4.17% 99 636 877 94.43% 0.18% Special resolution No. 1.1: Directors' fees - Board: Chairperson 99.76% 0.24% 99 636 877 94.43% 0.18% Special resolution No. 1.2: Directors' fees - Board: Non-Executive Director 99.89% 0.11% 99 636 877 94.43% 0.18% Special resolution No. 1.3: Directors' fees - Audit Committee: Chairperson 99.89% 0.11% 99 636 877 94.43% 0.18% Special resolution No. 1.4: Directors' fees - Risk Committee: Chairperson 99.89% 0.11% 99 636 877 94.43% 0.18% Special resolution No. 1.5: Directors' fees - Environment, Health and Safety Committee: Chairperson 99.89% 0.11% 99 636 877 94.43% 0.18% Special resolution No. 1.6: Directors' fees - Remuneration & Human Capital Committee: Chairperson 99.87% 0.13% 99 636 877 94.43% 0.18% Special resolution No. 1.7: Directors' fees - Social, Ethics & Sustainability Committee: Chairperson 99.87% 0.13% 99 636 877 94.43% 0.18% Special resolution No. 1.8: Directors' fees - Nominations, Governance & Directors' Affairs Committee: Chairperson 99.89% 0.11% 99 636 877 94.43% 0.18% Special resolution No. 1.9: Directors' fees - Investment, Innovation & Technology Committee: Chairperson 99.89% 0.11% 99 636 877 94.43% 0.18% Special resolution No. 1.10: Directors' fees - Audit Committee: Member 99.89% 0.11% 99 636 877 94.43% 0.18% Special resolution No. 1.11: Directors' fees - Remuneration & Human Capital Committee: Member 99.89% 0.11% 99 636 877 94.43% 0.18% Special resolution No. 1.12: Directors' fees - Social, Ethics & Sustainability Committee: Member 99.89% 0.11% 99 636 877 94.43% 0.18% Special resolution No. 1.13: Directors' fees - Other Board Committees: Member 99.89% 0.11% 99 636 877 94.43% 0.18% Special resolution No. 1.14: Directors' fees - Special meeting attendance fee 99.76% 0.24% 99 635 345 94.43% 0.18% Special resolution No. 1.15: Directors' fees - Per-trip allowance 99.87% 0.13% 99 635 345 94.43% 0.18% Special resolution No. 2: Approval of financial assistance to related or inter-related company 95.94% 4.06% 99 636 877 94.43% 0.18%

Notes:

- The total issued share capital of AECI is 105 517 780 listed ordinary shares and 3 000 000 listed cumulative preference shares.

- Percentages of shares voted are calculated in relation to the total issued ordinary share capital of AECI.

- Percentages of shares voted for and against are calculated in relation to the total number of ordinary shares voted in respect of each resolution.

- Abstentions are calculated as a percentage in relation to the total issued ordinary share capital of AECI.

Woodmead, Sandton

28 May 2025

