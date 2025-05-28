Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
150% Plus seit Januar - dieser deutsche Smallcap könnte das nächste große Ding werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863727 | ISIN: ZAE000000220 | Ticker-Symbol: A7Z
Frankfurt
28.05.25 | 08:06
5,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
AECI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AECI LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0005,40011:37
PR Newswire
28.05.2025 10:06 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AECI Limited - Report on proceedings at the Annual General Meeting

AECI Limited - Report on proceedings at the Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 28

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

Registration number: 1924/002590/06

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI)

REPORT ON PROCEEDINGS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the 101st Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of AECI (AGM) held on Tuesday, 27 May 2025, all of the ordinary and special resolutions proposed thereat were approved by the requisite majority of votes. In this regard, AECI confirms the voting statistics from the AGM as follows:

Resolution

Votes cast

Number of shares voted

Percentage of shares voted

Abstentions

For

Against

Ordinary resolution No. 1:

Re-appointment of the independent external auditor and appointment of designated individual audit partner

99.47%

0.53%

99 636 877

94.43%

0.18%

Ordinary resolution No. 2.1:

Re-election of non-executive director - Mr WH Dissinger

99.88%

0.12%

99 636 877

94.43%

0.18%

Ordinary resolution No. 2.2:

Re-election of non-executive director - Ms FFT Dludlu (De Buck)

99.88%

0.12%

97 693 339

92.58%

2.02%

Ordinary resolution No. 2.3:

Re-election of non-executive director - Ms AM Roets

99.88%

0.12%

99 636 877

94.43%

0.18%

Ordinary resolution No. 2.4:

Re-election of non-executive director - Ms PG Sibiya

99.69%

0.31%

95 650 963

90.65%

3.96%

Ordinary resolution No. 3:

Re-election of executive director - Mr H Riemensperger

99.76%

0.24%

99 636 877

94.43%

0.18%

Ordinary resolution No. 4.1:

Election of non-executive director - Ms NT Moholi

99.89%

0.11%

97 693 339

92.58%

2.02%

Ordinary resolution No. 4.2:

Election of non-executive director - Mr J Ndlovu

99.89%

0.11%

99 636 877

94.43%

0.18%

Ordinary resolution No. 4.3:

Election of non-executive director - Mr B Mawasha

99.49%

0.51%

99 636 877

94.43%

0.18%

Ordinary resolution No. 5.1:

Election of Audit Committee member - Ms AM Roets

99.88%

0.12%

99 636 877

94.43%

0.18%

Ordinary resolution No. 5.2:

Election of Audit Committee member - Ms FFT Dludlu (De Buck)

99.43%

0.57%

94 997 768

90.03%

4.58%

Ordinary resolution No. 5.3:

Election of Audit Committee member - Mr WH Dissinger

99.66%

0.34%

99 636 877

94.43%

0.18%

Ordinary resolution No. 6.1:

Election of Social, Ethics & Sustainability Committee member - Ms FFT Dludlu (De Buck)

99.88%

0.12%

97 040 144

91.97%

2.64%

Ordinary resolution No. 6.2:

Election of Social, Ethics & Sustainability Committee member - Ms PM O'Brien

99.89%

0.11%

99 636 877

94.43%

0.18%

Ordinary resolution No. 6.3:

Election of Social, Ethics & Sustainability Committee member - Mr B Mawasha

99.76%

0.24%

99 636 877

94.43%

0.18%

Ordinary resolution No. 6.4:

Election of Social, Ethics & Sustainability Committee member - Ms PG Sibiya

99.69%

0.31%

94 997 768

90.03%

4.58%

Ordinary resolution No. 7.1:

Non-binding advisory resolution: Remuneration policy

85.08%

14.92%

99 636 877

94.43%

0.18%

Ordinary resolution No. 7.2:

Non-binding advisory resolution: Implementation report

90.08%

9.92%

99 580 028

94.37%

0.24%

Ordinary resolution No. 8:

Directors' authority to implement special and ordinary resolutions

95.83%

4.17%

99 636 877

94.43%

0.18%

Special resolution No. 1.1:

Directors' fees - Board: Chairperson

99.76%

0.24%

99 636 877

94.43%

0.18%

Special resolution No. 1.2:

Directors' fees - Board: Non-Executive Director

99.89%

0.11%

99 636 877

94.43%

0.18%

Special resolution No. 1.3:

Directors' fees - Audit Committee: Chairperson

99.89%

0.11%

99 636 877

94.43%

0.18%

Special resolution No. 1.4:

Directors' fees - Risk Committee: Chairperson

99.89%

0.11%

99 636 877

94.43%

0.18%

Special resolution No. 1.5:

Directors' fees - Environment, Health and Safety Committee: Chairperson

99.89%

0.11%

99 636 877

94.43%

0.18%

Special resolution No. 1.6:

Directors' fees - Remuneration & Human Capital Committee: Chairperson

99.87%

0.13%

99 636 877

94.43%

0.18%

Special resolution No. 1.7:

Directors' fees - Social, Ethics & Sustainability Committee: Chairperson

99.87%

0.13%

99 636 877

94.43%

0.18%

Special resolution No. 1.8:

Directors' fees - Nominations, Governance & Directors' Affairs Committee: Chairperson

99.89%

0.11%

99 636 877

94.43%

0.18%

Special resolution No. 1.9:

Directors' fees - Investment, Innovation & Technology Committee: Chairperson

99.89%

0.11%

99 636 877

94.43%

0.18%

Special resolution No. 1.10:

Directors' fees - Audit Committee: Member

99.89%

0.11%

99 636 877

94.43%

0.18%

Special resolution No. 1.11:

Directors' fees - Remuneration & Human Capital Committee: Member

99.89%

0.11%

99 636 877

94.43%

0.18%

Special resolution No. 1.12:

Directors' fees - Social, Ethics & Sustainability Committee: Member

99.89%

0.11%

99 636 877

94.43%

0.18%

Special resolution No. 1.13:

Directors' fees - Other Board Committees: Member

99.89%

0.11%

99 636 877

94.43%

0.18%

Special resolution No. 1.14:

Directors' fees - Special meeting attendance fee

99.76%

0.24%

99 635 345

94.43%

0.18%

Special resolution No. 1.15:

Directors' fees - Per-trip allowance

99.87%

0.13%

99 635 345

94.43%

0.18%

Special resolution No. 2:

Approval of financial assistance to related or inter-related company

95.94%

4.06%

99 636 877

94.43%

0.18%

Notes:

- The total issued share capital of AECI is 105 517 780 listed ordinary shares and 3 000 000 listed cumulative preference shares.

- Percentages of shares voted are calculated in relation to the total issued ordinary share capital of AECI.

- Percentages of shares voted for and against are calculated in relation to the total number of ordinary shares voted in respect of each resolution.

- Abstentions are calculated as a percentage in relation to the total issued ordinary share capital of AECI.

Woodmead, Sandton

28 May 2025

Equity Sponsor: One Capital

Debt Sponsor: Questco Corporate Advisory


© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.