

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's retail sales growth accelerated for the second straight month in April, preliminary data from Statistics Norway showed on Wednesday.



The volume of retail sales rose a calendar-adjusted 4.2 percent year-on-year in April, following a 3.1 percent increase in the previous month.



Retail sales of information and communication technology equipment grew sharply by 33.0 percent annually, and those of culture and recreation goods rose by 9.5 percent. On the other hand, sales of automotive fuel showed a decline of 4.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales increased 0.7 percent in April versus a 0.6 percent gain in March.



