Bambuser AB: Decathlon Extends its Partnership with Bambuser to Grow 'Visio Store', its Interactive Video Service that Connects Customers Directly with Product Advisors

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER)(FRA:5JL) - Online customers can now book free 30-minute video consultations with Decathlon experts for live demonstrations of sports products

May 28, 2025 - Stockholm & Villeneuve-d'Ascq - Decathlon, the iconic French sporting goods retailer, has partnered with video commerce platform Bambuser to expand 'Visio Store' , a video-based sales service that allows customers to schedule appointments with sales associates via video conference to receive guidance in choosing their sports equipment.

After a period of conclusive testing in its e-bike category, Decathlon has expanded its video service to 10 additional product categories, including fitness, mountaineering, and golf, exclusively for the French market.

Customers can book appointments directly on decathlon.fr, either from the product page or the dedicated service page. After email confirmation, the customer is connected with a human sales advisor, trained directly by the sports design teams to present and compare products and guide customers to those that best meet their needs.

Thanks to a showroom equipped with specialised cameras, advisors can zoom in on the technical and aesthetic features of products, providing detailed demonstrations. In the mountain world, the integration of an augmented reality (AR) headset allows users to visualise the footprint of products, such as camping tents, for a better understanding of their dimensions and functionality.

"Putting customers at the heart of our actions means first knowing how to listen to them. At the Decathlon Customer Relations Center, where the Visio Store project was born, we understood their main concern: the fear of making the wrong choice when purchasing a technical or investment product. Thanks to personalized video advice, they gain peace of mind in their purchase and enjoy a memorable experience," explains Christophe Leclerc, Manager of the Decathlon France Customer Relations Center.

Utilising Bambuser's real-time video clienteling software, the Visio Store bridges the gap between online convenience and in-store expertise, and elevates how Decathlon markets complex, high-value items across a wide range of product categories. Bambuser also provides Decathlon with real-time insights into the performance of the Visio Store. From conversion rates to video call duration, helping Decathlon boost operational efficiency and track customer engagement.

"We're proud to support Decathlon in elevating their customer experience through personalised, real-time engagement," said Maryam Ghahremani, CEO of Bambuser. "Our technology helps bring their extensive product range to life, and make it easier for customers to connect with the right expertise and find exactly what they need."

In 2024, Decathlon trialled the Visio Store initiative across its e-bike range, and hosted 1,100 video meetings. The success of the approach was confirmed by a 45% conversion rate, and a 15% increase in new customer acquisition.

About Decathlon

A global multi-specialty sports brand for everyone, from beginners to elite athletes, Decathlon is an innovative designer of sporting goods for all levels of activity. With 101,100 teammates and 1,817 stores worldwide, Decathlon and its teams have been working since 1976 towards a continuous ambition: to get its users moving through the wonders of sport. To help them be fitter and happier in a sustainable future.

About Bambuser

Bambuser is the world's leading virtual commerce company, with the largest customer base in its industry. Trusted by more than 250 brands, Bambuser's international streaming services are available in 240 countries.

Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, and Turku, and with a passionate team speaking more than 30 languages. Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, trusted by the world's leading news agencies, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2019, leveraging its legacy as the industry leader in video-first technology.

