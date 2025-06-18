Bambuser AB: Bambuser Partners with Alibaba Cloud to Expand Live Video Shopping Solutions to China

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER)(FRA:5JL) - June 18th, Stockholm/Hangzhou - Bambuser , the world's leading video commerce company, has today partnered with Alibaba Cloud , the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group. Through this partnership with Alibaba Cloud, Bambuser brings its shoppable video solutions to the Chinese market and aims to support brands in elevating their cross-channel customer experience.

To support its entry into the Chinese e-commerce market, Bambuser leverages Alibaba Cloud's secured cloud infrastructure and innovative video solutions to bring its complete video commerce platform to the brands in the market. As 55% of internet users engage in live video shopping, Alibaba Cloud's business customers will now be able to leverage Bambuser's full suite of video commerce products, including Digital Clienteling, Live Video Shopping, Shoppable Videos, and Chat.



"As a leading cloud service provider, we aim to collaborate with Bambuser to foster retail business growth in China, the largest e-commerce landscape in the world. By leveraging Alibaba Cloud's technological expertise and extensive local ecosystem, we are proactively innovating in video streaming and live shopping solutions to accelerate industry development." Said Esmie Wang, General Manager of EU Region, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence



Acknowledging that live streaming has become a cornerstone of Chinese shopping behavior, historically driven by marketplaces, it now presents a significant opportunity for brands to elevate their D2C channels. With access to Bambuser, brands can produce their own livestreams and deliver customized experiences to foster stronger customer relationships.



"At present, we are seeing a major change in how Chinese consumers shop online, with brands focusing more on selling directly to customers through their own channels, such as dedicated apps and mini-programs. Our goal is to provide a platform that helps brands have more control and autonomy, while also addressing the specific needs of the Chinese e-commerce market." Said Maryam Ghahremani, CEO at Bambuser.

About Alibaba Cloud

Established in 2009, Alibaba Cloud (www.alibabacloud.com) is the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group. It offers a complete suite of cloud services to customers worldwide, including elastic computing, database, storage, network virtualization services, large-scale computing, security, big data analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) services. Alibaba has been named the leading IaaS provider in Asia Pacific by revenue in U.S. dollars since 2018, according to Gartner. It has also maintained its position as one of the world's leading public cloud IaaS service providers since 2018, according to IDC.

About Bambuser

Bambuser is the world's leading virtual commerce company, with the largest customer base in its industry. Trusted by more than 250 brands, Bambuser's international streaming services are available in 240 countries.

Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, and Turku, and with a passionate team speaking more than 30 languages. Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, trusted by the world's leading news agencies, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2019, leveraging its legacy as the industry leader in video-first technology.

