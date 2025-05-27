Anzeige
Cartier Resources Inc. Announces AGM Election Results

VAL-D'OR, Quebec, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR) ("Cartier" or the "Company") announces that at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 27, 2025, the following individuals were elected as directors of Cartier:

NameVotes for% For
Myrzah Tavares Bello52,547,29098.17
Philippe Cloutier53,412,29099.79
Mario Jacob53,412,29099.79
Alain Laplante53,388,26899.74
Daniel Massé53,412,29099.79
Manuel Peiffer53,388,26899.74

The stock option plan of the Company (the "Plan") as described in the Management Information Circular dated April 24, 2025 (the "Circular") was approved by the shareholders at the meeting. The maximum number of shares issuable under the Plan is to represent a maximum of 10% of the shares issued and outstanding from time to time (on a non-diluted basis). For further information, the Circular is available for consultation on SEDAR+.

The proposal to appoint KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company as presented in the Circular was approved by the shareholders at the meeting.

Following the annual meeting, the Board of Directors named the following individuals as officers of the Company:

  • Philippe Cloutier, P.Geo., President and Chief Executive Officer;
  • Ronan Deroff, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration;
  • Nancy Lacoursière, BAA, Chief Financial Officer;
  • Daniel Massé, B.SC., ADM.A. PL.FIN., Chairman of the board;
  • Alain Laplante, FCPA, ICD.D, Corporate Secretary.

The Chairman of the board, Daniel Massé is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Deroff as the new Vice President of Exploration and stated: "Over the years, Ronan has played a significant role in advancing our company, particularly in the development of the Cadillac camp. His strong expertise, excellent knowledge of the territory, and extensive exploration experience will enable him to effectively oversee the continued rigorous execution of our current programs while generating new opportunities, especially within the Cadillac camp."

On May 27, 2025, the Board of Directors granted a total of 3,600,000 stock options to directors, officers and one consultant of the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the stock option plan, each option will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.11 per share no later than May 26, 2030.

Contact:
Philippe Cloutier
President and CEO
Cartier Resources Inc.
Telephone: (819) 874-1331, Toll free: 877 874-1331, Fax: (819) 874-3113

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.


