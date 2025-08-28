Cartier Resources Inc.: Cartier Launches Ambitious 100,000-m Drill Program on Cadillac

VAL-D'OR, Quebec, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartier Resources Inc. (?Cartier? or the ?Company?) (TSXV: ECR; FSE:6CA) is pleased to announce it has started the fully funded 100,000-metre diamond drilling program on its 100%-owned Cadillac Project in Quebec. Strategically located in the heart of the prolific Val-d'Or gold belt, the project benefits from exceptional proximity to mining and milling infrastructure and qualified workforce.

"This is the most extensive drilling program ever undertaken on Cadillac and a turning point for Cartier. Our objective is clear: to prove Cadillac's scale as a major gold camp. With this campaign now underway, we are confident the results will highlight the project's potential to deliver meaningful value for our shareholders." - Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO of Cartier.

" Following months of strategic planning and backed by detailed structural modelling and AI-driven targeting, this program will both expand known gold zones and test new high-potential targets. Leveraging insights identified through our recent exploration success and VRIFY's AI (Artificial Intelligence), we have delineated multiple high-priority regional targets exhibiting geological signatures strongly similar to the existing zones and offer promising potential to make new discoveries. Our clear objective is to unlock the camp-scale, high-grade gold potential along the 15 km Cadillac Fault Zone, which for the first time belongs to a single company." - Ronan Deroff, Vice President Exploration of Cartier.

Three Key Aspects of the Cadillac Drilling Campaign

Scope

Largest 100,000-m program ever on the Cadillac Project

600 drill holes and 200-m average depth over 18 months

Target

67% of Expansion of known gold zones - Brownfield Growth

33% of Exploration of new grassroots targets - Greenfield Discovery

Funding

Fully funded with $11 million in cash, debt free





Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been prepared, reviewed and approved by Mr. Ronan Déroff, P.Geo., M.Sc., Vice President Exploration, who is a ?Qualified Person? as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (?NI 43-101?).

About Cadillac Project

The Cadillac Project, covering 14,000 hectares along a 15-kilometre stretch of the Cadillac Fault, is one of the largest consolidated land packages in the Val-d'Or mining camp. Cartier's flagship asset integrates the historic Chimo Mine and East Cadillac projects, creating a dominant position in a world class gold mining district.

With excellent road access, year-round infrastructure and nearby milling capacity, the project is ideally positioned for rapid advancement and value creation.

Using a gold price of US$1,750/oz, a Preliminary Economic Assessment demonstrated the economic viability of a 2-km segment, compared to the 15 km that will be the subject of the 100,000 m drilling program, with an average annual gold production of 116,900 oz over a 9.7-year mine life. Indicated resources are estimated at 720,000 ounces (7.1 million tonnes at 3.1 g/t Au) and inferred resources at 1,633,000 ounces (18.5 million tonnes at 2.8 g/t Au). Please see the NI 43-101 ?Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment for Chimo Mine and West Nordeau Gold Deposits, Chimo Mine and East Cadillac Properties, Quebec, Canada, Marc R. Beauvais, P.Eng., of InnovExplo Inc., Mr. Florent Baril of Bumigeme and Mr. Eric Sellars, P.Eng. of Responsible Mining Solutions? effective May 29, 2023.

About Cartier Resources Inc.

Cartier Resources Inc., founded in 2006 and headquartered in Val-d'Or (Quebec) is a gold exploration company focused on building shareholder value through discovery and development in one of Canada's most prolific mining camps. The Company combines strong technical expertise, a track record of successful exploration, and a fully funded program to advance its flagship Cadillac Project. Cartier's strategy is clear: unlock the full potential of one of the largest undeveloped gold landholdings in Quebec.

For further information, contact:

Philippe Cloutier, P. Geo.

President and CEO

Telephone: 819-856-0512

philippe.cloutier@ressourcescartier.com

www.ressourcescartier.com

