28.05.2025 08:14 Uhr
Danish Aerospace Company A/S and NECAS A/S enter strategic partnership to boost Danish defense and space technology

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Odense, May 28, 2025

Company Announcement no. 60 - 28.05.2025

Danish Aerospace Company A/S and NECAS A/S enter strategic partnership to boost Danish defense and space technology
Danish Aerospace Company A/S
CVR no.: 12424248

Danish Aerospace Company A/S (DAC) announces a strategic partnership with NECAS A/S aimed at strengthening Denmark's technological capabilities and production capacity in the defense and space sectors.

This partnership unites two of Denmark's most specialized technology companies with a shared goal: to develop and produce advanced technological solutions applicable across the military, space and extreme environment domains.

The collaboration will focus on harnessing the unique synergies between NECAS' expertise in production of electronics for the defense industry and DAC's world-class expertise in developing medical and exercise systems as well as advanced space and extreme environment technologies. Together, the companies will jointly pursue projects involving the development and production of robust systems certified under AS9100 certification, designed to operate in extreme environments - on Earth and in space.

This is a unique combination of capabilities. With this strategic partnership, the two companies are combining NECAS' high-tech electronic manufacturing and box-build capabilities for series between 10 to 10.000 units, with DACs expertise in small number manufacturing and hand soldering for the highly specialized space sector. The partnership will also bring DACs AS9100 design expertise in mechanics, electronics and software to the joint capability portfolio. This will allow DAC & NECAS A/S to pursue new opportunities in both the defense and space sectors.

For further information, please contact:

Danish Aerospace Company A/S:
CEO Thomas A.E. Andersen
Cell: +45 40 29 41 62

Certified Adviser:
Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S
Poul Bundgaards Vej 1, 1.
DK-2500 Valby
Tel.: +45 33 45 10 00
www.bakertilly.dk

About Danish Aerospace Company A/S:

Danish Aerospace Company (DAC) is a high-tech company operating in the area of advanced medical instrumentation and other engineering fields primarily within space applications.

Our products are based on many years of specialized research and development. These consist of developing, integrating, and applying new as well as established medical technologies to the challenges of functioning and remaining reliable in space. These products and services bring the potential of space research and experience from space operations down to Earth for the benefit of all mankind.

Danish Aerospace Company employs engineers and technicians who deliver full engineering, production and technical services for our customers. We specialize in customer specific design, development, manufacturing, certification, maintenance, testing, and operations.

The company has developed five generations of respiratory equipment for spaceflight, ergometers for astronauts, countermeasures, adapted several commercial medical equipment for spaceflight and has participated in the development of the minus eighty-degree Celsius freezers.

The Company's quality system is certified in obligation to BS EN ISO 9001:2015, BS EN 9100:2018 technical equivalent to AS9100D that is the acknowledged standard in the area.

Note: This is a translation of the corresponding Company Announcement in Danish. In case of discrepancies between the Danish wording and the English translation, the Danish wording prevails.

www.DanishAerospace.com


