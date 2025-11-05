COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Odense, November 5th, 2025

Company Announcement no. 74 - 05-11-2025

Danish Aerospace Company A/S trading update Q3 2025

Outlook for 2025 is maintained

The Board of Directors of Danish Aerospace Company A/S (DAC) have today approved the trading update for Q3 2025. The financial information is not audited.

Highlights

Total revenue (including other income) YTD is DKK 16.3 million.

EBITDA YTD is DKK -0.5 million.

DAC has qualified for, and now received, approved SME status at ESA. This opens new possibilities, and contract payment profiles with better advanced payments.

DAC has now completed the first four models of its multifunction exercise device E4D under its ESA contract. This latest model was delivered and installed late October at NASAs Johnson Space Center in Houston, in support of NASA astronaut training on the equipment.

The "proto-flight model" of E4D (the first model that will be launched) is currently planned for launch to ISS in early 2026 on Cygnus NG-24.

The company has also completed its first E4D flight model for a commercial customer and it is ready for shipment to the customer.

DAC has completed its work with another commercial customer on the integration and use of E4D in their space vehicle.

DAC has added jumping capabilities to its E4D device under its contract with the European Space Agency ESA to develop and build a prototype of a new exercise device that can be used on the Lunar Gateway space station orbiting the Moon and eventually for human missions to Mars.

DAC is in negotiations with ESA on an initial study contract for a new Motion Capture system for use on ISS with E4D. The initial study contract could result in a follow-on contract to build a full set of hardware for ISS.

DAC is in close dialogue with multiple commercial US and European human spaceflight and defence customers concerning partnership opportunities and delivery of equipment.

DAC merged its subsidiary Danish Aerospace Medical Company Aps with DAC as the continuing company. The merger is recognized in this trading update.

Financial guidance for fiscal year 2025 of total Revenue (incl. other income) of DKK 21-23 million and EBITDA of approx. DKK 1-3 million is maintained.

Note: This is a translation of the corresponding Company Announcement in Danish. In case of discrepancies between the Danish wording and the English translation, the Danish wording prevails.

For further information, please contact:

Danish Aerospace Company A/S:

Chairman of the Board of Directors Niels Heering

Mobile: +45 40 17 75 31

Thomas A.E. Andersen, CEO

Tel: +45 40 29 41 62

Mail: ta@danishaerospace.com

Certified Adviser:

Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S

(Company reg. (CVR) no. 40073310)

Poul Bundgaards Vej 1

DK-2500 Valby

Tel.: +45 33 45 10 00

www.bakertilly.dk

About Danish Aerospace Company A/S:

Danish Aerospace Company is a high-tech company operating in the area of advanced medical instrumentation and other engineering fields primarily within space applications. Our products are based on many years of specialized research and development. These consist of developing, integrating, and applying new as well as established medical technologies to the challenges of functioning and remaining reliable in space. These products and services bring the potential of space research and experience from space operations down to Earth for the benefit of all Mankind.

Danish Aerospace Company employs engineers and technicians who deliver full engineering, production and technical services for our customers. We specialize in customer specific design, development, manufacturing, certification, maintenance, testing, and operations.

The company has developed five generations of respiratory equipment for spaceflight, bicycle ergometers for astronauts, countermeasures, adapted several commercial medical equipment for spaceflight and has participated in the development of the minus eighty degree-celsius freezers.

The Company's quality system is certified in obligation to BS EN ISO 9001:2015, BS EN 9100:2018 technical equivalent to AS9100D that is the acknowledged standard in the area.

www.DanishAerospace.com