Danish Aerospace Company A/S: Danish Aerospace Company A/S announce lower than expected preliminary results for 2025 and publish expectations for 2026

Odense, February 10th, 2026

Danish Aerospace Company A/S announce lower than expected preliminary results for 2025 and publish expectations for 2026

The Board of Directors of Danish Aerospace Company A/S (DAC) today announces the preliminary financial results for 2025 as well as the financial expectations for 2026.

Preliminary results for 2025

In 2025 total revenue (including other income) amounted to DKK 19.6 million which is lower than the outlook of DKK 21-23 million.

The lower-than-expected revenue relates to delayed signing of certain customer contracts expected in Q4 2025 as well as delayed procurement from ESA and US entities including NASA. Most of these contracts are now under preparation and negotiation.

EBITDA amounted to DKK -2.0 million which is lower than the EBITDA outlook of DKK 1-3 million. Around DKK -1 million of which is due to one-off costs in 2025.

Business highlights

DAC is continuing to experience significant interest in its unique FERGO and E4D exercise and VR technologies from commercial human spaceflight companies and national space agencies.

DAC signed, in late December 2025, a precursor contract with ESA to study a Motion Capture system for E4D on ISS. Such a system also has applications in the defense sector. The full contract is now under negotiation.

DACs strategy to develop 'dual use' technologies for both space and defense is proving to be particularly important. This is illustrated by the company's work on several European Defense Force (EDF) contracts over the past years with ongoing dialogue and through the development of wearable health technologies with multiple military applications.

In 2025, DAC signed a contract with the European Space Agency ESA to develop and build a prototype of a new exercise device that can be used on the Lunar Gateway space station orbiting the Moon. DAC is well positioned to win the final development contract.

Expectations for the 2026 fiscal year.

In the fiscal year 2026 Danish Aerospace Company's current expectations are:

Revenue incl. other income of DKK 22-25 million; and

EBITDA of DKK 1-3 million.

Danish Aerospace Company continues to pursue new development projects for applications of its expertise and technology for space and defense. DAC is currently in dialogue with several potential commercial customers. If successful, this could positively impact the expectations.

Niels Heering

Thomas A.E. Andersen, CEO

About Danish Aerospace Company A/S:

Danish Aerospace Company is a high-tech company operating in the area of advanced medical instrumentation and other engineering fields primarily within space applications. Our products are based on many years of specialized research and development. These consist of developing, integrating, and applying new as well as established medical technologies to the challenges of functioning and remaining reliable in space. These products and services bring the potential of space research and experience from space operations down to Earth for the benefit of all Mankind.

Danish Aerospace Company employs engineers and technicians who deliver full engineering, production and technical services for our customers. We specialize in customer specific design, development, manufacturing, certification, maintenance, testing, and operations.

The company has developed five generations of respiratory equipment for spaceflight, bicycle ergometers for astronauts, countermeasures, adapted several commercial medical equipment for spaceflight and has participated in the development of the minus eighty degree-celsius freezers.

The Company's quality system is certified in obligation to BS EN ISO 9001:2015, BS EN 9100:2018 technical equivalent to AS9100D that is the acknowledged standard in the area.

