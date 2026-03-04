Danish Aerospace Company A/S: Business transacted at the extraordinary general meeting 2026

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Odense, March 4, 2026

Company announcement no. 78 - 04.03.2026

Business transacted at the extraordinary general meeting 2026

Danish Aerospace Company A/S

Company registration (CVR) no.: 12 42 42 48

Today, Wednesday, March 4, 2026, Danish Aerospace Company A/S held an extraordinary general meeting, at which the general meeting:

Approved the proposal to amend the Articles of Association with a new authorisation to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by up to a nominal amount of DKK 1,098,287.20 in the period until April 18, 2029, with pre-emptive rights for the existing shareholders at market price or at a discounted price; and

Approved the proposal to amend Article 3.10 of the Articles of Association to adjust the deadline for making agenda and proposals for general meetings available, such that this can be done no later than in accordance with the statutory deadline in the Danish Companies Act.

All proposals were approved with all of the votes cast and share capital represented at the extraordinary general meeting.

Please contact the following for further information:

Danish Aerospace Company A/S:

Thomas A.E. Andersen, CEO

Tel.: +45 40 29 41 62

Mail: ta@danishaerospace.com

Certified Adviser:

HC Andersen Capital

Tel.: +45 30 93 18 87

Mail: ca@hcandersencapital.dk

Bredgade 23B, 2.

DK-1260 København K

About Danish Aerospace Company A/S:

Danish Aerospace Company is a high-tech company operating in the area of advanced medical instrumentation and other engineering fields primarily within space applications. Our products are based on many years of specialized research and development. These consist of developing, integrating, and applying new as well as established medical technologies to the challenges of functioning and remaining reliable in space. These products and services bring the potential of space research and experience from space operations down to Earth for the benefit of all Mankind.

Danish Aerospace Company employs engineers and technicians who deliver full engineering, production and technical services for our customers. We specialize in customer specific design, development, manufacturing, certification, maintenance, testing, and operations.

The company has developed five generations of respiratory equipment for spaceflight, bicycle ergometers for astronauts, countermeasures, adapted several commercial medical equipment for spaceflight and has participated in the development of the minus eighty degree-celsius freezers.

The Company's quality system is certified in obligation to BS EN ISO 9001:2015, BS EN 9100:2018 technical equivalent to AS9100D that is the acknowledged standard in the area.

www.DanishAerospace.com