TOBII AB: Bulletin from Annual General Meeting in Tobii AB (publ)

The following resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting in Tobii AB (publ) on May 28, 2025. The Board of Directors' complete proposals have previously been published and is available at the company's website, corporate.tobii.com.

Approval of the annual report, appropriation of result and discharge from liability

The Annual General Meeting resolved to adopt the income statement and balance sheet, consolidated income statement and balance sheet for 2024. Furthermore, it was resolved that the company's results shall be carried forward and thus no dividend will be distributed. The Annual General Meeting also resolved to discharge all individuals who during 2024 had served as members of the Board of Directors and CEO from liability.

Number of members of the Board of Directors and auditors, election of members of the Board of Directors and auditors and fees to the members of the Board of Directors and auditor

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the number of members of the Board of Directors, appointed by the Annual General Meeting, should be five without deputies. The Annual General Meeting

re-elected John Elvesjö, Henrik Eskilsson, Charlotta Falvin, Carl Mellander and Per Norman as members of the Board of Directors. Per Norman was re-elected chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the number of auditors shall be one without deputies. Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB was re-elected as the company's auditor.

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the remuneration to the Board of Directors shall amount to SEK 2,580,000 to be allocated with SEK 790,000 to the chairman of the Board of Directors and SEK 280,000 to each other member of the Board of Directors not employed by the company. Remuneration for committee work shall be paid with in total a maximum of SEK 390,000, whereof SEK 290,000 shall be allocated to the audit committee (whereof SEK 170,000 to the chairman of the committee and SEK 60,000 to each of the other two members) and SEK 100,000 to the compensation committee (whereof SEK 50,000 to the chairman of the committee and SEK 25,000 to each of the other two members). Remuneration to the auditor will be paid as per approved current account.

Presentation of the Board of Directors' remuneration report for approval

The Board of Directors' remuneration report was approved.

Resolution regarding authorisation for the Board of Directors to resolve to issue new ordinary shares

The Annual General Meeting resolved in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal regarding authorisation for the Board of Directors to resolve to issue new ordinary shares, meaning that the Board of Directors is authorised to resolve to issue of new ordinary shares on one or several occasions until the next Annual General Meeting, without preferential rights for the shareholders, against payment in cash, through set-off or in kind, or otherwise on special conditions. However, such issue of shares must never result in the company's issued share capital or the number of shares in the company at any time being increased by more than a total of 10 percent. The purpose of the authorisation is to increase the financial flexibility of the company and the acting scope of the Board of Directors as well as to potentially broaden the company's shareholder base.

