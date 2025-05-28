Boliden AB: Long term financing for Somincor and Zinkgruvan acquisition in place

"The acquisition of Somincor and Zinkgruvan is pivotal to the long-term development of Boliden. I am of course very pleased that we now have concluded the financing of the acquisition, fully in line with the intentions at the announcement of the transaction. We are also grateful for the wide support from our relationship banks, shareholders, and other stakeholders", says Håkan Gabrielsson, CFO Boliden.

Boliden has entered into Sustainability Linked EUR 700 m Term Loan (Term Loan) with a three-year tenor with the option to be extended by two additional years in total. The loan is provided by BNP Paribas, Royal Bank of Canada, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken, ING, Nordea, Danske Bank, DNB and Swedbank.

The proceeds from the Term Loan will be used to repay the bridge loan agreement which was put in place to finance the acquisition of Somincor copper and zinc mine in Portugal and the Zinkgruvan zinc mine in Sweden. Together with the equity raised by Boliden in March 2025 and the exclusion of dividend in 2025, approved by the Annual General Meeting in April 2025, the Term Loan marks the final step in the take-out financing of the bridge loan agreement which now has been fully repaid.

