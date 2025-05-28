Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.05.2025
WKN: A3D69V | ISIN: SE0020050417 | Ticker-Symbol: BWJ
Tradegate
28.05.25 | 11:24
27,940 Euro
-2,51 % -0,720
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
Boliden AB: Long term financing for Somincor and Zinkgruvan acquisition in place

"The acquisition of Somincor and Zinkgruvan is pivotal to the long-term development of Boliden. I am of course very pleased that we now have concluded the financing of the acquisition, fully in line with the intentions at the announcement of the transaction. We are also grateful for the wide support from our relationship banks, shareholders, and other stakeholders", says Håkan Gabrielsson, CFO Boliden.

Boliden has entered into Sustainability Linked EUR 700 m Term Loan (Term Loan) with a three-year tenor with the option to be extended by two additional years in total. The loan is provided by BNP Paribas, Royal Bank of Canada, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken, ING, Nordea, Danske Bank, DNB and Swedbank.

The proceeds from the Term Loan will be used to repay the bridge loan agreement which was put in place to finance the acquisition of Somincor copper and zinc mine in Portugal and the Zinkgruvan zinc mine in Sweden. Together with the equity raised by Boliden in March 2025 and the exclusion of dividend in 2025, approved by the Annual General Meeting in April 2025, the Term Loan marks the final step in the take-out financing of the bridge loan agreement which now has been fully repaid.

For further information, please contact:

Klas Nilsson

Director Group Communications

+46 70 453 65 88

Klas.Nilsson@boliden.com

Metals for generations to come

Boliden's vision is to be the most climate-friendly and respected metal provider in the world. We are Europe's producer of sustainable metals and, guided by our values care, courage and responsibility, we operate within exploration, mines, smelters and recycling. We are around 8,000 employees and have annual revenues of approximately SEK 90 billion. The share is listed in the Large Cap segment of NASDAQ Stockholm.

www.boliden.com


GlobeNewswire (Europe)
