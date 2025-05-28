Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
150% Plus seit Januar - dieser deutsche Smallcap könnte das nächste große Ding werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12DLG | ISIN: SE0001958612 | Ticker-Symbol: 5LD
Frankfurt
28.05.25 | 09:07
0,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIDDS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIDDS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.05.2025 08:32 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LIDDS AB: LIDDS AB (publ) Interim Report January - March 2025


First quarter 2025 (the Group)
·Net sales amounted to 0 (0) TSEK
·The operating result for the period was -1 254 (-1) TSEK
·The net result was -1 311 (-5) TSEK corresponding to earnings per share of -0,01 (-0.00) SEK
·Cash flow from operating activities amounted to -738 (-64) TSEK
·Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 4 768 (10 947) TSEK

Significant events after the reporting period (during April)
·On April 2, the board of directors decided to cease further development of the project areas Nanodotax, Nanoimod
and NOV 202.
·Taking into account the principle of prudence, the board of directors, decided on April 10 to write down the book values of all intangible assets in LIDDS and Noviga as of 2024-12-31. This decision resulted in a deviation for the annual report compared to the published year-end report for 2024.
·Due to the reasons to believe that the company's equity was less than on-half of the registered share capital, the board of directors decided to prepare a balance sheet for liquidation purpose on April 22.
·The balance sheet for liquidation purpose prepared and reviewed by the company's auditor showed that the equity was less than half of the registered share capital and therefore the board of directors decided on April 24 to call a first control meeting.

CEO statement

During the first quarter, the focus has continued to be on trying to commercialize the three projects Nanoimod, Nanodotax and NOV 202. Furthermore, the work to reduce the company's costs has continued.
In beginning of April, we finally concluded, after extensive attempts, that Lidds will not succeed with the investments on which we have concentrated the company's resources on and therefore we did not see any opportunity to capitalize the company for further clinical studies. As a result, the board of directors decided to terminate further development of these project areas.
The work will now be fully focused on utilizing the values that the company owns in the form of the NanoZolid technology platform and its patents, the subsidiary Noviga with the drug candidate NOV 202 and its patents. In addition, we will investigate the interest for the company's listing on First North and any values for the accumulated loss carry forwards that have arisen.

Mats Wiking
CEO and CFO

The interim report is available on the company's website https://liddspharma.com/sv/investerare/finansiella-rapporter/

For additional information, please contact

Mats Wiking, CEO and CFO
Phone: +46 (0)70 620 04 00
E-mail: mats.wiking@liddspharma.com

LIDDS' Certified Adviser is Redeye AB

LIDDS in brief:

LIDDS is a Swedish pharmaceutical company focused on the development of oncology drugs. LIDDS has a proprietary drug delivery technology, NanoZolid®, on which several projects are based. With NanoZolid, LIDDS can formulate drugs for local/intratumoral administration, with a maintained and controlled release and with minimal negative side-effects. In addition to these projects, LIDDS develops proprietary drug candidate NOV202 that have shown very good results in pre-clinical studies. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth market.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.